A Survey Of Achievements In The Development Of China's Elevator Industry: From A Manufacturing Giant To A Global Innovation Powerhouse

I. Breakthroughs in Core Technology: Breaking Monopolies and Building Barriers

China's elevator industry has fundamentally shifted from its past reliance on foreign technology. By focusing on heavy-load capacity, intelligence, and safety, the industry has achieved autonomy in several key technologies.



Technological Milestones: Domestically produced permanent magnet synchronous gearless traction machines now have a penetration rate exceeding 80%, reducing energy consumption by 40% compared to traditional models. Furthermore, Chinese-branded ultra-high-speed elevators have successfully broken into the global top ten, dismantling the long-standing monopoly of foreign brands in the high-end market.

Heavy-Load Innovation: Companies like Suzhou Suzuki Elevator Co., Ltd. serve as technical benchmarks. With 216 national patents, their "Large-Load Intelligent Safety Freight Elevator" utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as "high traction ratio split-wrap systems." These innovations enhance stability, reduce energy consumption, and solve the logistical challenges of transporting heavy industrial equipment and raw materials.

II. Deepening Scenario-Based Innovation: Shifting to Full-Chain Solution Services

As demand surges in sectors like high-rise construction, smart manufacturing, and dust-free electronics production, the industry has moved away from "one-size-fits-all" products toward scenario-specific solutions.

By integrating AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), the industry is shifting from "selling equipment" to "selling services."



Tailored Solutions: For micro-industrial parks, customized elevators are designed to accommodate electric forklifts; for the photovoltaic and furniture industries, 10-ton heavy-load elevators address massive cargo needs. Smart Maintenance: The widespread adoption of AI-driven predictive maintenance has transitioned the industry from "reactive repair" to "proactive prevention," significantly improving operational safety and efficiency.

III. Growing Industrial Strength: Rising Brand Competitiveness

China has become the world's largest elevator production and consumption market, with its industrial scale ranking first globally.



Market Dominance: As of late 2022, China's elevator inventory reached 9.64 million units, accounting for 43% of the global total. In 2024, a historic milestone was reached: the order volume for domestic brands surpassed foreign brands for the first time, with a market share exceeding 50%.

Global Expansion: In the first half of 2025, China's passenger elevator exports grew by 22.5% year-on-year. Brands like Suzhou Suzuki Elevator have seen orders reach 10,000 units in 2025, with their home elevator sales leading the market. Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have become primary growth markets for Chinese exports.

IV. High-Quality Development and Green Transformation

Guided by the philosophy of "New Quality Productive Forces" and "Dual Carbon" goals, the industry is embedding green, low-carbon, and intelligent manufacturing into the entire product lifecycle.



Energy Efficiency: The industry is actively promoting energy feedback systems that convert the kinetic energy generated during elevator operation into usable electricity for buildings. Urban Renewal: The industry is also pivoting from "incremental construction" to "stock quality enhancement." To date, enterprises have completed elevator installation projects in over 47,000 old residential buildings across 324 cities, significantly improving public livelihood and supporting urban renewal. Looking Ahead: Expanding Global Opportunities As global construction markets recover and infrastructure investments increase, the demand for safe, efficient, and intelligent vertical transportation solutions will continue to grow. Elevator remains committed to delivering: By aligning with global modernization trends, is positioning itself as a trusted partner in the evolving elevator industry. Contact Elevator for Smart & Reliable Vertical Transportation Solutions Looking for a trusted elevator supplier for your next project?Contact us today to learn more about our customized elevator solutions. Tel: 86 181 89247872WhatsApp: 86 18189247872Email:...ebsite:

About Us

In today's built environment, vertical transportation is an essential part of modern architecture, ensuring safety, efficiency, and seamless mobility with in residential, commercial, and public buildings facilities are equipped with advanced processing equipment and strict inspection procedures to ensure consistent product performance and compliance with international standards.