Adkins Seasoning And TX Brew & Barbecue Announce Growth Partnership

Adkins Seasoning, family owned since 1967, has partnered with TX Brew & Barbecue and FX Web Media to expand the Texas seasoning company's consumer reach.

Collaboration will expand the Texas seasoning brand's marketing, e-commerce and retail reach

- Ty SherrellDALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adkins Seasoning and TX Brew & Barbecue have entered a strategic partnership to expand the multigenerational Texas seasoning company's consumer reach, strengthen direct-to-consumer sales and support retail growth.Led by fourth-generation Adkins family member Preston Adkins and Ty Sherrell, founder of TX Brew & Barbecue and FX Web Media, the partnership combines Adkins' established products, manufacturing infrastructure and retail presence with Sherrell's experience in marketing, content production and brand development.The collaboration will focus on connecting barbecue videos, recipes and other digital content with opportunities for consumers to discover and purchase Adkins products online and in stores.“We have generations of history behind the Adkins name,” said Adkins.“The goal isn't to change what made Adkins successful. It's to take that foundation and introduce it to a much larger audience in ways that weren't possible when previous generations were building the company.”Sherrell brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, video production, advertising and brand development, along with the audience and cooking content of TX Brew & Barbecue. His work includes projects with national brands, entertainers, musicians and live events.“Adkins has been doing this for generations,” said Sherrell.“The product exists. The infrastructure exists. The retail presence exists. The opportunity now is to take everything they've built and put a modern growth machine behind it.”The partnership also expands TX Brew & Barbecue's role in product development and marketing within the barbecue industry. Both partners view the collaboration as a long-term investment in the Adkins brand.“Preston and I aren't looking at this as a campaign,” said Sherrell.“We're looking at what Adkins can become over the next five, 10 and 20 years.”About Adkins SeasoningAdkins Seasoning, family owned since 1967, is a multigenerational, Texas seasoning company producing seasonings for grilling, barbecue and everyday cooking. The company combines manufacturing experience with an established retail presence.About TX Brew & BarbecueFounded by Ty Sherrell, TX Brew & Barbecue is a barbecue media and consumer brand combining cooking, education, entertainment and product development. Sherrell brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, advertising, video production and brand development. For more information, visit txbrewandbarbecue.

Kelli Bloomquist

Haystack PR Collective, LLC

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Adkins Seasoning and TX Brew & Barbecue Announce Growth Partnership News Provided By Haystack PR Collective, LLC October 15, 2026, 23:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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