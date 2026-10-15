Solera Hollander Showcases The Next Era Of Automotive Recycling At ARA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 90 years of industry leadership, Hollander is connecting technology, intelligence and new revenue opportunities to help recyclers unlock greater value from every vehicle and part

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera | Hollander is bringing the next era of automotive recycling to life at the Automotive Recyclers Association's (ARA) 83rd Annual Convention & Exposition in Atlanta, showcasing how connected technology, repair intelligence and digital commerce are creating new opportunities for recyclers to operate smarter, unlock new revenue and capture more value from every vehicle. Building on its longstanding relationship with ARA and its commitment to advancing the automotive recycling industry, Hollander is bringing together technology, industry expertise and collaboration to help shape what comes next. At Booth #407, attendees can explore an evolving technology ecosystem designed to connect more of the insights, decisions and business opportunities shaping the future of automotive recycling - from smarter yard operations and expanded parts sales to a greater role for recycled parts across the automotive lifecycle.

“Powerlink 4.0 represents another step forward in Hollander's long-standing commitment to helping automotive recyclers operate more efficiently, accurately, and successfully.” - Greg Daurio, Owner/VP, Daurio Auto Truck

For more than 90 years, Hollander has helped shape the automotive recycling industry. Now, as vehicle complexity, technology and sustainability reshape the automotive ecosystem, Hollander is building on that legacy to help recyclers move beyond managing inventory and toward a more connected, intelligent and profitable business. At ARA 2026, Hollander will showcase a vision that brings together yard management, repair intelligence, analytics, digital parts sales and industry collaboration to help recyclers make smarter decisions, uncover new opportunities and get more from every vehicle. The vision is simple: More insights. More intelligence. More profit.

Powerlink 4.0 will be central to that story. More than 600 recycling yards have already upgraded to Hollander's latest-generation yard management platform, reflecting growing adoption of its evolving technology. At ARA, the team will demonstrate Powerlink 4.0 alongside Direct-Hit® repair intelligence and InsightsConnect analytics, illustrating how connected capabilities can give recyclers greater visibility into their operations and more context for the decisions that drive business performance. By bringing operational workflows and actionable intelligence closer together, Hollander is helping recyclers identify opportunities, improve efficiency and make more informed decisions about how to maximize the value of their inventory.

“Hollander has grown alongside the automotive recycling industry for generations, and we're continuing to build for where recyclers are going next. We're connecting more of the information, technology and opportunities that recyclers need to run their businesses. Our goal is to help customers see more, know more and ultimately capture more value from every vehicle and every part.” - Jeff Helget, Vice President, Hollander

Hollander will also spotlight HollanderParts.com, giving recyclers new opportunities to turn existing inventory into revenue by connecting with buyers beyond their local markets. The online marketplace helps recyclers expand their reach, increase the visibility of their parts and generate more sales without adding another layer of inventory management. With no joining fee or monthly subscription, recyclers pay only when they sell. Integrated inventory synchronization through EDEN helps reduce manual work, allowing teams to focus on running their yards while making more parts available to a broader network of buyers. Backed by Hollander's more than 90 years of industry experience, HollanderParts.com extends the value of a recycler's existing operation into a wider digital marketplace.

The broader vision is about more than connecting systems or selling parts online. It is about helping recyclers turn information into action and technology into measurable business value.

“Automotive recyclers have an incredible opportunity to unlock more value from the data, inventory and expertise they already have,” said Victoria Repice, SVP of Product Management – Vehicle Repair at Solera.“As we connect yard management, repair intelligence and parts-selling opportunities, we can help recyclers see where demand exists, make smarter decisions and bring more value to the entire vehicle lifecycle. Our focus is on building connected technology that helps recyclers turn greater intelligence into real business opportunities.”

Hollander's vision extends beyond the yard and into the decisions shaping the future of the entire automotive industry. At ARA 2026, Solera will bring the Global Circularity Consortium (GCC) into the conversation through dedicated programming, including the GCC breakfast panel, connecting leaders across insurance, repair, recycling and technology to explore how a more circular automotive ecosystem can create new opportunities for the industry.

The future of automotive recycling is bigger than recycling. It is about transforming how the entire industry sees the value of a part. Imagine recycled parts being considered earlier in the repair process, insurers and repairers working more closely with recyclers, and data and AI helping uncover opportunities that might otherwise be missed. For recyclers, that could mean more opportunities for recycled parts to be specified and sold, greater value recovered from every vehicle, and a stronger business case for circularity. The decisions being shaped today will influence tomorrow's demand for recycled parts, the opportunities available to recyclers and the value their businesses can deliver. The opportunity is not simply to make automotive repair more circular, but to build a more connected industry where circularity creates greater value for everyone.

Advancing the future of the industry also means investing in the people who will shape it. During this year's ARA, the Solera Foundation is launching WAVE (Women Advancing the Vehicle Ecosystem) at the LARA × Women in Repair & Recycling reception. WAVE is designed to connect women across automotive repair and recycling with inspiring leaders, fresh perspectives and a community committed to advancing opportunities for women across the industry. The initiative reflects a shared belief that a stronger automotive ecosystem is built not only through innovation and technology, but also by empowering the people driving its future.

ARA's Annual Convention & Exposition brings together automotive recyclers, operators, owners, managers and industry partners from around the world to explore new technologies, share ideas and address the opportunities shaping professional automotive recycling.

Attendees can visit Solera | Hollander at Booth #407 to experience Powerlink 4.0, meet with Hollander experts, explore HollanderParts.com and discover how connected technology and industry collaboration can help unlock the next stage of their business.

To learn more, visit .

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts providers and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. For more information, visit .

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