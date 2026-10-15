Tesla Energy Chief Mike Snyder Reportedly Exits As Elon Musk Pushes AI And Robotics Pivot



According to Snyder's LinkedIn, he joined Tesla in 2014 as a staff electrical engineer before climbing the ranks.

The executive has not publicly announced his exit. In 2025, the company reported energy generation and storage revenue of $12.77 billion, accounting for about 13.5% of the company's overall revenue.

Chief of Tesla's (TSLA) rising energy segment has left the company, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Snyder was Vice President of energy and charging at the EV giant. According to the report, he will be replaced by AJ Booth, the senior director of energy products engineering.

Snyder's Rise At Tesla

According to Snyder's LinkedIn, he joined Tesla in 2014 as a staff electrical engineer before climbing roles. He took on the top role in October 2024, replacing Drew Baglino. Baglino is now the founder and CEO of two clean energy startups - Heron Power and Sadi Thermal Machines.

Snyder's exit comes as CEO Elon Musk attempts to pivot the company away from just EVs and clean energy to robotics and artificial intelligence. The executive has not publicly announced his exit.

Tesla Energy Business Continues To Grow

Tesla's energy business was formed with the company's $2.6 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016. The company combined its in-house battery storage developments under the segment.

The segment has since scaled. In 2025, the company reported energy generation and storage revenue of $12.77 billion, accounting for about 13.5% of the company's overall revenue. Automotive revenue, however, continued to account for a majority of the company's revenue.

Tesla has two major energy storage products, including its Powerwall product for home energy storage and the commercial-scale Megapack. The company already operates megafactories dedicated to Megapacks in Lathrop, California, and Shanghai, China. A new factory in Texas commenced production in August. The company is also reportedly actively planning a major solar manufacturing facility codenamed Project Crystal Sun in Texas.

Earlier this month, Tesla said it has deployed 13.7 GWh of energy storage products, compared to 12.5 GWh in the corresponding period of 2025, marking a growth of about 10%.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the bearish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at normal levels.

Stocktwits users are now awaiting the company's unveiling of the much-awaited production version of the Roadster vehicle slated for about 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The vehicle is touted as a collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, designed to deliver superior acceleration.

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TSLA stock has lost 19% year-to-date.

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