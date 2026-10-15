SPCX Stock Down For Third Straight Session: The European Union Is Preparing To Fast Track Approvals For Spacex's Satellite Rival



European defense and aerospace leaders Airbus, Leonardo, and Thales have joined forces under "Project Bromo" to build a homegrown satellite competitor.

EU regulators expect a formal filing soon and may grant approval following an expedited review, Bloomberg reported. The project aims to create a company that can help Europe cut its reliance on American satellite providers.

European Union antitrust officials are laying the groundwork to swiftly approve a coalition of European firms termed Project Bromo, intended to counter SpaceX's dominance in satellite launch, Bloomberg reported.

The initiative, codenamed Project Bromo, brings together European aerospace and defense giants Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, and Thales SA, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fast-tracking Permissions

For over a year, representatives from the participating companies and EU competition authorities have engaged in extensive informal negotiations, Bloomberg reported. These discussions focused on antitrust and competition laws before the deal is officially submitted.

A formal filing is anticipated within the next few weeks. The European Commission could approve the venture with a standard Phase 1 review if competition terms and conditions are met.

Balancing Strategic Goals And Competition

Project Bromo serves as an early barometer for the EU's updated merger assessment doctrine, which seeks to support European industrial firms to better compete against American and Chinese global leaders.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has publicly championed the venture, framing it as a critical asset for Europe's strategic autonomy and future space economy.

However, the proposal has encountered friction from labor organizations and equipment suppliers who have raised concerns over potential job losses and reduced market competition.

Clarifying the regulatory stance, EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera emphasized that high-level political endorsement will not exempt the project from standard scrutiny. "That doesn't mean we are not going to apply and to enforce our own regulation," Ribera stated.

Representatives for the European Commission, Airbus, and Leonardo declined to comment on the pending review, while a spokesperson for Thales did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

SPCX Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'high' message volumes.

SPCX stock has lost about 8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.