Saudi Arabia Executes Two For Indecent Act Inside Makkah Mosque

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals for committing an act of indecency inside a mosque in Makkah, the kingdom's Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement named Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar, both Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended by security authorities after the incident. Investigations led to charges being filed against them, and the case was referred to the competent court.

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The court upheld the charges and imposed the death penalty, citing the gravity of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of both the time and place in which it was committed, the statement said.

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They were sentenced to death under ta'zir, a form of discretionary punishment under Islamic law, following the court ruling that found them guilty of the offence.

The judgment became final after being upheld by the competent authority, and a royal order was issued to carry out the sentence in accordance with Sharia.

The executions took place in the Makkah region on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining security, upholding justice and enforcing Islamic law against those who violate the sanctity of mosques or commit offences against the honour of others.

It also warned that anyone committing such acts would face the punishment prescribed under Sharia.

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