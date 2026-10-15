Uganda: Aga Khan To Promote Green Energy Products

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) will venture into green hydrogen products in Uganda as part of its environmental preservation campaign.

This revelation was made by Amin Mawji OBE, the AKDN Diplomatic Representative in Uganda when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Mawji said the plant will extract nitrogen from water at a much lower cost than ordinary fertilizer so that Ugandan farmers no longer depend on external supplies. He added that AKDN is in negotiations with the Ministries of Energy and Finance for support.

Mawji added that AKDN is also undertaking major investments with two pharmaceutical industries under construction in Namanve Industrial Park and the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nakawa adding that it will also operate a university teaching hospital.

Speaker Oboth commended the network for its development projects in Uganda and its support to the education, health and energy sectors.

“What I know about the Aga Khan is that when they get their hands on something, they do it for good, not focusing on profit but for development,” Oboth said.

The Speaker highlighted the Aga Khan's long record of service to Uganda which has included the education institutions, pharmaceuticals the Bujagali power project and Air Uganda which operated in the early 2000s.

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