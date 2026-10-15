MENAFN - GetNews)""We've been trusted for years by hundreds of families to provide the best Private Chef experience, on their most important holiday. We're looking forward to serving many more this holiday season" - Michael Casciello"With more than 100,000 hosts served since 2017 and voted best private chefs again in 2026, Food Fire + Knives is helping families and friends enjoy the holiday without spending the celebration stuck in the kitchen.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - October 15, 2026 - The holiday season is approaching, and with it comes a familiar question for anyone planning a gathering: Who is going to do all the cooking? Americans are choosing the best private chef company, Food Fire + Knives.

Food Fire + Knives, a nationwide network of professional private and personal chefs, is kicking off the 2026 holiday hosting season by giving Americans another way to celebrate at home.

Instead of spending the day shopping, prepping, cooking and cleaning, hosts can bring a professional chef directly into their home and actually enjoy the occasion alongside their guests.

Food Fire + Knives has now been trusted by more than 100,000 hosts since 2017, connecting food lovers with professional chefs for personalized in-home dining experiences across the United States.

As fall gatherings lead into Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, Christmas dinners, family reunions, holiday parties and New Year's celebrations, the company is encouraging hosts to rethink what entertaining at home can look like.

Giving the Host a Seat at the Table

Hosting a memorable dinner usually takes considerably more work than guests ever see.

There is a menu to plan, groceries to buy, dietary preferences to consider, food to prepare and a kitchen waiting to be cleaned at the end of the night.

Food Fire + Knives was built to take much of that work off the host's plate.

Through its online platform, customers can search for private chefs available in their area, explore menus and pricing, reserve an experience plus communicate directly with their chef about dietary needs, preferences and special requests.

On the day of the event, the chef handles the culinary side of the gathering, from sourcing ingredients and arriving with the necessary cooking equipment to preparing the meal and cleaning the kitchen afterward.

The result is a different kind of hosting experience: one where the host gets to be part of the party.

“The best moments around food happen when people are actually together,” said Michael Casciello, founder of Food Fire + Knives.“Our goal has always been to let the host enjoy those moments too. When a chef takes care of the food, cooking and cleanup, you get to spend more time at the table and less time working behind the scenes.”

The Private Chef Experience Is Moving Beyond Traditional Luxury

Private chefs have traditionally been associated with luxury dining and special occasions. Food Fire + Knives was created around a broader idea: professional in-home dining can be accessible to more people and more types of events.

The platform offers chefs with different specialties, cuisines, menu styles and price points, allowing customers to choose an experience that fits their gathering.

That might mean a romantic dinner for two, a family birthday, a weekend vacation meal, a bachelorette celebration, a dinner with friends or a larger holiday gathering.

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all dining package, chefs on Food Fire + Knives create their own à la carte menus and set their pricing, giving customers the opportunity to explore options based on their location, taste and budget.

For the chef, the model also creates an opportunity to build a career beyond the traditional restaurant environment.

Food Fire + Knives was founded with a mission to support culinary professionals through greater creative freedom, schedule flexibility and earning opportunities while connecting them directly with people who appreciate their craft.

Holiday Entertaining Without Missing Your Own Party

The appeal becomes particularly relevant during the holiday season.

Thanksgiving and December gatherings are often centered around food, but the person responsible for preparing that food can easily spend much of the celebration away from everyone else.

Food Fire + Knives wants to change that dynamic. A private chef can manage the meal while guests spend their time talking, celebrating and enjoying the experience together.

Many Food Fire + Knives experiences can also be interactive. Guests can engage with their chef, ask questions about ingredients and cooking techniques, and watch dishes come together in their own kitchen.

That combination of food and interaction turns the meal itself into part of the entertainment. For hosts, however, the biggest luxury may be much simpler: Time.



Time to sit down.

Time to talk.

Time to celebrate. And time to enjoy the gathering they worked so hard to bring together.

A Growing Network of Culinary Professionals

Food Fire + Knives connects customers with local culinary professionals in markets across the United States.

The platform's chefs include experienced private chefs as well as culinary professionals with restaurant backgrounds and a wide range of specialties.

Customers can search based on their city and event date, review available menus and transparent pricing, and communicate directly with the chef selected for their gathering.

Food Fire + Knives also emphasizes vetted chefs, payment protection, event insurance, customer support and accommodation for allergies and dietary restrictions as part of its booking experience.

For the 2026 holiday season, the company expects its at-home model to appeal particularly to consumers who want the atmosphere and personal connection of hosting at home without assuming all of the work that normally comes with it.

Bringing the Celebration Back to the Table

As holiday calendars begin filling up, Food Fire + Knives is encouraging consumers to reserve private-chef experiences early and consider a new approach to entertaining.

Because maybe the best holiday dinner isn't the one that requires the host to disappear into the kitchen.

Maybe it is the one where everyone gets to stay at the table. To explore private chefs, menus and availability, visit FoodFireKnives.

About Food Fire + Knives

Food Fire + Knives is a nationwide network of professional private and personal chefs providing in-home dining experiences across the United States.

Built around a mission to support culinary professionals while making private-chef experiences more accessible, Food Fire + Knives connects customers with talented local chefs for personalized meals, celebrations, vacations and special occasions.

Customers can browse local chefs and à la carte menus, view pricing before booking, communicate dietary requirements directly with their chef and enjoy an experience that includes ingredient sourcing, cooking and cleanup.

Food Fire + Knives has been trusted by more than 100,000 hosts since 2017.

For more information, visit.