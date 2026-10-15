NEW YORK - October 15, 2026 - Ada Diamonds, a New York jeweler that makes lab grown diamond engagement rings and wedding bands to order, today published a guide comparing seven wedding band makers. The guide focuses on the questions couples ask most: who makes the band, who inspects the diamond, and who the client works with.

Lab grown diamonds now account for a large and growing share of engagement ring and wedding band sales in the US. That shift has put large online retailers and smaller jewelers in the same market. With more options at similar prices, couples increasingly compare makers on process rather than price per carat.

“Couples used to ask us how lab diamonds compare to mined ones,” said Ada Diamonds.“Now they ask who actually looks at the stone before it's set. That's the question this guide tries to answer.”

The 2026 list

1. Ada Diamonds. Every Ada wedding band is made to order in its New York City flagship. Designers and jewelers work in the same room, and each setting is built around the exact stone it will hold. Before a diamond enters Ada's inventory, the team inspects it in person, screening for bow ties, color tinges, and light leakage. None of these appear on a grading report. Clients can shop online or work one-on-one with a lab diamond expert, in person or virtually. Bands are available in 14k and 18k gold and platinum. Ada is part of the Sasha Primak family, with nearly 50 years of fine jewelry craftsmanship behind it.

2. Brilliant Earth. Founded in 2005 in San Francisco and publicly traded on NASDAQ (BRLT), Brilliant Earth built its brand around traceable, ethically sourced diamonds. It sells both lab grown and mined wedding bands, online and through a national showroom network.

3. Blue Nile. Founded in 1999 in Seattle, Blue Nile was one of the first online diamond retailers. It offers a large lab grown diamond inventory and build-your-own tools for rings and bands.

4. James Allen. Launched in 2006, James Allen is known for 360-degree diamond imaging, which lets buyers examine a stone online before they purchase.

5. Vrai. Founded in 2014 in Los Angeles, Vrai grows its own diamonds and says it does so in zero-emission foundries. It presents that control as its main difference from retailers that buy lab stones from outside growers.

6. Clean Origin. Founded in 2017, Clean Origin sells lab grown diamonds exclusively and competes on price at national scale.

7. MiaDonna. Founded in 2005 in Portland, Oregon, MiaDonna was one of the first dedicated lab grown diamond companies in the US. It pairs its jewelry sales with charitable giving through The Greener Diamond foundation.

Why process matters in 2026

Lab grown diamond supply has grown quickly. Two stones with identical specifications can look nothing alike in real life. That puts more weight on who inspects the stone and who builds the setting.

Ada built this guide around the criteria that shape its own process: made-to-order production, in-person stone inspection, and direct access to the people making the piece. Buyers who weigh price, brand scale, or showroom locations may rank the field differently.

“A wedding band isn't a SKU. We inspect every stone in person before it's set. Nothing leaves our hands until it's exactly as it should be.”

How the guide was compiled

The guide draws on each company's published information, including its website, production and sourcing descriptions, founding date, and business structure. Ada Diamonds wrote this guide and is one of the seven companies included. Its competitors appear alongside it to reflect the options couples actually compare.

Comparison table