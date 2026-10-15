As Americans Report Widespread Stress And Isolation, Illinois Company Launches Free App With 60-Second Audio Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Deeper Than Dust, from the team behind Magic Brain Dust, offers short guided audio practices designed to help people work through the thoughts and emotions that can accompany everyday stress.

Frankfort, Illinois - October 15, 2026 - In the American Psychological Association's Stress in America 2025 survey, 69 percent of U.S. adults said they needed more emotional support in the past year than they received, while 54 percent said they felt isolated from others often or some of the time.

Wholywatr, LLC, the Frankfort, Illinois company behind the Magic Brain Dust brand, has launched Deeper Than Dust, an app featuring short guided audio practices for everyday stress.

The app includes 60-second practices focused on specific emotions, along with a Daily Practice and longer-form sessions for those who want to spend more time.

“Stress doesn't always show up when you have time to deal with it,” said a spokesperson for Magic Brain Dust.“Sometimes all you have is a minute. We created Deeper Than Dust to make that minute count.”

Deeper Than Dust was created around the idea that the thoughts and emotions that accompany everyday stress deserve attention, even when there isn't much time to give them. Its short guided practices are designed to give people a simple way to work through those moments.

Deeper Than Dust is free, with more information about the app and Magic Brain Dust available at magicbraindust.

About Magic Brain Dust

Magic Brain Dust is a brand operated by Wholywatr, LLC, based in Frankfort, Illinois. The brand offers Deeper Than Dust, an app featuring guided audio practices designed to help people work through the thoughts and emotions that can accompany everyday stress. More information about Magic Brain Dust and Deeper Than Dust is available at magicbraindust.

Company Name: Magic Brain Dust

Contact Person: John Watson

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