We Care For Humanity Brings 2026 Global Santa Relief Mission To Large Families In Zacharo, Greece

MENAFN - GetNews) We Care for Humanity launched its 2026 Global Santa initiative in Greece, delivering vital food supplies to the Association of Large Families of Zacharo. Led by Queen Maria and MP Dionysia, the event at Alkyonis Hotel provided direct relief and renewed hope to local multi-child households.

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ZACHARO, GREECE - October 15, 2026 - As part of the annual Global Santa 2026 international outreach program, non-profit organization We Care for Humanity (WCH) conducted a major food distribution mission targeting large families in the Ilia and Olympia region of Greece.

The mission was organized with the support of the office of Hon. MP Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Member of the Hellenic Parliament, who helped coordinate and facilitate the event. The relief gathering took place at the Alkyonis Hotel, where the hotel owners warmly welcomed the delegation and hosted the local community. The initiative brought essential food and grocery supplies-including rice, sugar, canned goods, and cooking oil-directly to local multi-child families facing economic challenges.

The humanitarian mission was executed in close partnership with the Association of Large Families of Zacharo, represented by its President, Mr. Tsekouras Polyzois. During the gathering, delegation members personally met with local families to distribute supplies and share messages of solidarity and goodwill.

The distribution was led by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), Founder and President of We Care for Humanity, alongside prominent local and international leaders:



Hon. MP, Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou, Member of the Hellenic Parliament

Dr. Katerina Glykou-Fotinia, WCH Ambassador for Greece and Cyprus

Ms. Jenny Michalopoulou-Vourexaki, WCH Interim Country Director for Greece Bai Lola Smollen, WCH Regional Director for Las Vegas

Official Statements

"Under our Global Santa program, we are deeply honored to bring these relief supplies to the Association of Large Families here in the Olympia region of Greece," stated Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria). "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the office of Honorable MP Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou for organizing and supporting this mission, as well as to the owners of Alkyonis Hotel for hosting us."

Expressing appreciation for WCH's global outreach, Hon. MP Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou remarked:

"We Care for Humanity is an international organization truly dedicated to uplifting communities across the world. We welcome Queen Maria and her delegation to Zacharo and Ancient Olympia, recognizing not only their immediate humanitarian assistance to our multi-children families, but also their efforts toward long-term development and sustainable investments for our region."

About We Care for Humanity (WCH)

We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an international non-profit organization focused on promoting peace, global education, health empowerment, and humanitarian relief. Through flagship programs like Global Santa, WCH reaches vulnerable populations across 20 countries, delivering aid, hope, and sustainable support.