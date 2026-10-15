Rare Single-Story Pool Home Comes To Market On A Quiet North Hills Cul-De-Sac

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Single-story homes with a pool and a yard this size don't come up often in the Valley,” said Eric Ross.“This is a house that has been loved for decades, and it shows. It's the kind of place where the next owners can settle in and make their own memories.”"The Ross Realty Group at Keller Williams has listed 15444 Marilla Street, a four-bedroom San Fernando Valley home with a pool, spa, RV access and mature fruit trees, offered at $949,900

North Hills, California, USA - October 15, 2026 - Eric and Debra Ross of The Ross Realty Group at Keller Williams, Westlake Village, have announced the listing of 15444 Marilla Street in North Hills, a single-story pool home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the San Fernando Valley. The property is offered at $949,900.

The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms across 1,752 square feet of living space, set on a 7,500-square-foot lot. Its single-level layout offers easy living from room to room, with no stairs to navigate.

Inside, the home combines warmth and practicality. French oak hardwood floors and Saltillo Spanish tile run through the living areas, beneath vaulted ceilings that add a sense of space. The kitchen includes granite countertops and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. Plantation shutters and dual-pane windows are installed throughout, and the home has an indoor laundry room and a two-car attached garage.

The outdoor space is a highlight. The backyard includes a pool and spa, along with a generous yard planted with mature fruit trees. The property also offers RV access, a feature many buyers look for.

“Single-story homes with a pool and a yard this size don't come up often in the Valley,” said Eric Ross.“This is a house that has been loved for decades, and it shows. It's the kind of place where the next owners can settle in and make their own memories.”

The cul-de-sac location means no cut-through traffic, while everyday conveniences remain close by. The home is minutes from shopping, dining, schools and public transit, with easy access to the wider San Fernando Valley.

Private tours are now being scheduled. Photos and tour booking are available on the property page, and more information about the team is available at YupSOLD.

About Us

The Ross Realty Group at Keller Williams, Westlake Village, is led by Eric and Debra Ross, who are ranked among the top 1.5% of real estate agents in the United States. The team has served more than 348 families, closed more than $394 million in sales across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and holds a perfect 5-star Google rating. Its services include probate and trust sales, divorce sales, relocation consulting and first-time buyer guidance. Debra Ross, CA DRE# 01938660.

More information is available at YupSOLD.

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Company Name: The Ross Realty Group at Keller Williams

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