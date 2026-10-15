Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) Transforming Asphalt Infrastructure W/ Sustainable Environmental Technology

DALLAS, TX, October 15, 2026 - Roads are essential to economic growth, but traditional asphalt production and installation generate greenhouse gas emissions. Verde Resources Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR) is working to commercialize low-carbon road materials and BioAsphalt technology designed to reduce emissions and store carbon directly in paved surfaces.

Alongside Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR), other stocks on the watchlist include Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST), DarkIris (NASDAQ: DKI), House of Doge (NASDAQ: HODO), American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC).

Strategic Licensing Partnership With an Industry Giant

Verde's wholly owned subsidiary, Verde Renewables, established a 10-year exclusive licensing agreement with Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions covering the United States, Canada and Mexico. A separate 10-year commercialization and collaboration agreement, announced in July 2026, establishes Verde as a preferred supplier of engineered biochar and a provider of carbon-credit monetization services.

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions is a major North American asphalt and pavement-preservation supplier backed by Ergon, Inc., a privately held industrial organization founded in 1954, employing more than 4,000 people across the broader organization and serving customers internationally. Its production facilities, terminals and distribution infrastructure provide an established route to paving customers.

Under the commercialization framework, the companies intend to develop, manufacture and market road products incorporating Verde's engineered biochar.

BioAsphalt Technology and Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement

Verde's current commercialization strategy combines its engineered biochar with Ergon's asphalt liquids, initially focusing on a cold-recycling BioAsphalt formulation using 100% reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). This strategy excludes the earlier Verde V24 emulsifying formulation.

Cold-recycled paving offers potential reductions in high-temperature processing and virgin-material consumption while incorporating carbon-storing biochar into infrastructure. Installation conditions, seasonal suitability and project economics require evaluation for each application.

Market Scope and Commercial Challenges

Verde has cited research placing the global asphalt market above $175 billion, highlighting the scale of the broader industry. Capturing a portion of that market requires BioAsphalt to satisfy transportation authorities and paving contractors across three key criteria:



Field performance: Maintaining pavement durability, rut resistance and structural integrity under intended traffic conditions.

Cost competitiveness: Delivering competitive installed and life-cycle costs against conventional asphalt and cold-mix alternatives. Operational reliability: Ensuring consistent material quality, supply and execution as project volumes grow.

Dual-Revenue Strategy: Materials and Carbon Removal Credits

Verde's commercial model combines engineered biochar sales with carbon-removal services, alongside potential international licensing revenue.

Carbon-credit precedent: An earlier NCAT test-track demonstration resulted in Puro carbon removal credits that were issued and sold. Future projects must independently meet applicable certification requirements; the demonstration does not guarantee credit issuance from subsequent installations.

Revenue sharing: Verde's disclosed licensing terms allocate 40% of Verde's share of qualifying carbon removal credits to Ergon, subject to specified conditions. This is distinct from allocating 40% of all company revenue or all future credit proceeds.

Verde is also working with Isometric on a certification pathway for engineered biochar-based carbon removal through infrastructure.

Commercial Opportunity and Key Factors to Watch

Ergon's established network could allow Verde to expand through partner-led manufacturing and distribution. The long-term opportunity will depend on three operational developments:



Adoption and integration: Commercial field projects, customer acceptance and repeat purchases through Ergon's channels.

Product validation: Independent testing of pavement performance, alongside verified environmental data. Verde's engineered biochar Environmental Product Declaration is now published in ASTM International's EPD library; it discloses environmental impacts rather than certifying road durability. Credit monetization: Verification, issuance and sale of eligible carbon removal credits on commercially attractive terms.

If Verde and Ergon demonstrate reliable field performance and competitive project economics, BioAsphalt could establish a growing position in low-carbon road construction. For investors assessing VRDR now, the strongest evidence will be the conversion of verified technology and commercial relationships into recurring orders, sustainable margins and cash generation.

About Verde Resources Inc.

Verde Resources develops environmentally sustainable infrastructure products and technologies, including its BioAsphalt engineered biochar platform, designed to support lower-carbon road construction and carbon storage within paving materials.

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