American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) Strengthens Uplisting Strategy Stock Highlights Potential Valuation Gap

New independent directors, completed audit, debt restructuring and $18.7 million asset base provide multiple potential catalysts for AMLM shares.

DALLAS TX., October 15, 2026 - American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM), operating as American Mineral Resources, announced the appointment of two independent directors and the launch of a shareholder Ambassador Program, advancing its corporate governance and capital-markets strategy as shares trade near $0.06, substantially below their approximately $0.265 52-week high.

The company appointed Andrew Childs and Morgan Fahimi as independent directors and Audit Committee members, strengthening board oversight and supporting its planned OTCQB Venture Market uplisting. Childs brings more than 30 years of international mineral exploration experience, while Fahimi contributes over 20 years of financial research, market intelligence and institutional-market experience.

Alongside American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM), other emerging-growth and low-priced stocks on investors' watchlists include Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST), Verde Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: VRDR), DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ: DKI), House of Doge Inc. (NASDAQ: HODO), and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP). These companies provide exposure to developing opportunities across critical minerals, sustainable infrastructure, clean energy, electric vehicles, digital assets and emerging technologies, as investors monitor potential catalysts and valuation opportunities.

The appointments follow several important corporate developments, including AMLM's completed PCAOB-standard financial audit and an agreement with Worldwide Diversified Holdings to convert outstanding debt into common equity. The planned transaction is also expected to expand AMLM's shareholder base beyond 500 holders, supporting its longer-term national exchange listing objectives.

$0.06 Share Price Creates Potential Valuation Opportunity

AMLM previously reported approximately $18.7 million in total assets and $17.7 million in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026, representing a company-reported net asset value near $0.17 per share.

At approximately $0.06, AMLM shares trade about 65% below that previously reported per-share book value and roughly 77% below their 52-week high, creating a potential valuation opportunity for speculative investors if the company successfully executes its corporate and exploration initiatives.

Importantly, AMLM has evolved beyond lithium exploration into a diversified critical minerals and precious metals company with 11 global project interests spanning gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements. Its portfolio includes the Higginsville Gold Project in Western Australia, copper and silver exploration interests in Chile, polymetallic and rare earth projects in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.

Multiple Catalysts Could Support Renewed Investor Interest

In addition to its governance improvements, AMLM introduced its Shareholder Ambassador Program, designed to strengthen communication with existing investors through management discussions, educational updates and shareholder engagement while maintaining public-disclosure standards.

The combination of independent board oversight, completed financial audit, proposed debt reduction, expanding shareholder distribution and a diversified mineral portfolio provides several identifiable milestones that could support renewed market interest and a potential upward reassessment of AMLM shares.

While the stock's historical high and reported book value do not guarantee future appreciation, successful completion of its uplisting initiatives and progress across its mineral projects could strengthen the investment case. Exploration-stage financing requirements, possible dilution and uncertainty surrounding project values remain important risks.

With shares near $0.06, AMLM enters the final quarter of 2026 with an expanding collection of corporate and operational catalysts that investors may monitor for a potential recovery toward higher trading levels.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a Nevada-based multi-commodity exploration company with 11 active global project interests spanning gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements. The company is pursuing opportunities across critical minerals, precious metals and strategic resource development.

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