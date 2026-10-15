Graphene Manufacturing (OTCQX: GMGMF) Reports Battery Energy Density Gains

DALLAS, TX – October 15, 2026 – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) announced major advancements in its next-generation G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Battery technology, reporting a 48% increase in energy density, doubling of cycle life to 1,000 cycles and 94% energy efficiency during six-minute fast charging. The results could strengthen GMG's position in the growing markets for advanced battery technology, industrial energy storage and rapid-charging applications.

According to GMG's October 8 announcement, its 1.5 Ah G®CELLS completed 1,000 six-minute charge-and-discharge cycles without measurable performance reduction at 7C. Testing conducted by the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana also showed that a comparable Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) battery declined to 80% of its original capacity after 82 cycles under a six-minute charging and discharging profile at 10C. The results represent a significant development milestone, although the test conditions differed.

Alongside Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF), other emerging-growth stocks investors may want to add to their watchlists now include Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Wetour Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: WETO), Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA), and SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES). These companies span advanced wireless communications, robotics, biotechnology and emerging technologies, offering investors additional opportunities to monitor potential market catalysts and trading momentum.

GMG is advancing the battery technology under a Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto, supported by BIC. The improvements could expand potential applications across mining equipment, industrial machinery, robotics and high-performance energy storage, where rapid charging and extended battery life are increasingly important.

The latest milestone complements GMG's broader commercial progress, including over 300% year-over-year FY2026 revenue growth, its Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant, Asia-Pacific expansion, THERMAL-XR® products and G FLUID graphene-enhanced coolant targeting AI data centers.

With a strengthened capital position supporting its growth plans through 2027, GMG is working to accelerate manufacturing, product commercialization and strategic partnerships. Continued battery validation and commercial adoption could provide additional catalysts for GMG/GMGMF shares, positioning the company across next-generation batteries, AI infrastructure, advanced materials and energy efficiency, although commercial success and higher share prices are not guaranteed.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is an Australian clean-technology company developing and commercializing graphene-enhanced solutions for energy efficiency, thermal management, industrial applications and next-generation energy storage.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.