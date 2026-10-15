Stocks To Watch: WETO, PRSO, DRMA, SNES Highlight Robotics, Defense, Skincare And Revenue Growth

Wetour pauses ATM share sales, Peraso targets Physical AI connectivity, Dermata reports cosmetic study results and SenesTech announces record preliminary quarterly revenue.

DALLAS, Texas, October 15, 2026 - Wetour Robotics (NASDAQ: WETO), Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO), Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DRMA) and SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) are bringing fresh developments into focus across robotics, wireless communications, skincare and sustainable pest management.

The companies offer investors distinct milestones to follow, including financing decisions, technology commercialization, consumer product development and expanding sales.

Wetour Robotics: Temporary ATM Pause Puts Capital Strategy in Focus

Wetour Robotics Limited (NASDAQ: WETO) announced that it voluntarily paused further ordinary-share sales under its existing at-the-market equity offering program while evaluating market conditions and capital requirements.

The company will not initiate new ATM sales during the pause. However, the agreement remains in place, allowing Wetour to resume sales subject to applicable requirements and market conditions.

Headquartered in Austin, Wetour describes itself as a Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics company. Its developing Orchestra platform is designed to connect intelligent agents with people, sensors and physical machines. Platform development and future financing decisions remain milestones to monitor.

Peraso: 60GHz Wireless Targets Drones, Defense and Physical AI

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) continues pursuing UAS, defense, robotics and tactical communications applications with its 60GHz millimeter-wave technology.

Its compact PRM2145 module targets platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency and gigabit-class wireless connectivity. Potential applications include drones, autonomous vehicles, robotic systems and distributed sensors.

As AI increasingly operates through machines in physical environments, reliable communication between devices and operators becomes an important infrastructure requirement. Peraso's opportunity centers on translating those connectivity needs into customer deployments and commercial orders.

Dermata Therapeutics: Cosmetic Study Supports Tome Skincare Development

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) reported positive topline cosmetic study results for its once-weekly Tome Foundational Treatment, with improvements across key measures of skin appearance following four treatments.

According to the company, more than 71% of participants were graded as showing overall skin improvement after one treatment. The product is designed to renew skin appearance and improve tone and texture over time.

Dermata combines its dermatology experience with Bioneedle technology to develop consumer and professional skincare products. The reported findings support its commercialization efforts, while customer adoption and repeat purchases will help establish the product's market traction.

SenesTech: Preliminary Quarterly Revenue Reaches Company Record

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) announced preliminary third-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $1.1 million, its highest quarterly revenue and first quarter reaching the $1 million threshold.

The preliminary figure represents approximately 40% sequential growth and 55% year-over-year growth. SenesTech expects its definitive results to reflect expanding e-commerce activity, higher subscription revenue and increasing B2B traction.

Its Evolve® and ContraPest® fertility-control solutions target rodent reproduction and can support integrated pest-management programs. Definitive financial results, planned for the week of November 9, will provide a fuller view of revenue growth and operating performance.

About the Companies

Wetour Robotics develops Physical AI infrastructure and wearable robotics. Peraso provides millimeter-wave wireless technology. Dermata Therapeutics develops consumer and professional skincare solutions. SenesTech commercializes rodent fertility-control products and related population-management services.

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