SHACMAN X5000E Advances Electric Dump Truck Solutions For Heavy-Duty Applications
|Specification Item
|Key Parameters & Features
|Drive System
|8×4 / 6×4 Pure Electric Heavy-Duty Dump Truck
|Drive Motor
|High-power permanent magnet synchronous motor (Peak power: 450 kW–560 kW; Peak torque: 2,800–3,500 N·m class)
|Battery Type
|CATL high-energy-density Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack
|Battery & Charging
|350 kWh–423 kWh (large-battery configuration), supports dual-plug high-current DC ultra-fast charging / 3–5 min rapid battery swap (optional)
|Protection Rating
|IP68 highest protection level (Waterproof, dustproof, extreme temperature resistant)
|Transmission
|Engineering-dedicated high-torque AMT automated transmission (with heavy-duty crawler gear and mud escape modes)
|Axles & Suspension
|Front axle: 9.5T/10T MAN technology reinforced axle; Rear axle: 2×16T/20T Hande (MAN technology) cast-steel double-reduction wheel-end reduction axles; Heavy-duty multi-leaf reinforced spring suspension
|Frame Specification
|High-strength double/triple-layer reinforced alloy steel engineering frame (e.g., 850×300 (8+8+8 mm))
|Dump Body
|High-strength wear-resistant steel (K450 / NM450) mining U-shaped body / rectangular reinforced dump body with heavy-duty hydraulic hoisting system
|Cab Configuration
|X5000 wide-body engineering cab, air-suspension driver seat, four-point air-bag cab suspension, smart LCD screen, 360° Surround View Camera
3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q1: How do I determine if the X5000EHigh-Motor High-Battery Pure Electric Dump Truck fits my business operations?
Answer: If your operations involve open-pit mining, sand/gravel quarries, intra-factory steel mill shuttles, heavy hydraulic dam construction materials, or urban construction waste transport with fixed short-haul routes (e.g., 5–50 km round-trips with frequent mountain inclines/declines), the X5000E is an ideal choice bypasses environmental restrictions while reducing energy costs by 50%–70% compared to diesel Dump Trucks through lower electricity rates and downhill energy recovery.
Q2: Mining and construction sites have rugged road conditions. Why is the X5000E's "Heavy-Duty Chassis" considered unrivaled in mining and engineering operations?
Answer:
Military-Grade Multi-Layer Frame: Constructed with thick high-strength alloy steel that has undergone tens of thousands of heavy-load vibration tests, providing superior torsional and bending strength to ensure the frame remains rigid during heavy ore tipping.
Hande 16T/20T Cast-Steel Wheel-Reduction Axles: MAN-technology Hande double-reduction axles offer high ground clearance, wheel-end torque multiplication, and load limits capable of enduring severe shocks from heavy stone loading.
Reinforced Multi-Leaf Suspension & V-Type Push Rods: Equipped with thick multi-leaf heavy-duty steel springs and V-type push rods, minimizing body roll during heavy-load turns and rough terrain articulation.
Q3: How do the high-power motor and large battery ensure reliable power in extreme mining conditions without cutting out?
Answer:
High Motor Power Output: Delivering peak power over 500 kW with millisecond response times, the motor generates instant maximum torque up to 1.5 times that of equivalent diesel engines for steep gradient starts and mud extraction.
Smart Liquid Cooling & Thermal Management: Independent liquid cooling/heating systems for the battery and motor maintain optimal operating temperatures across high summer heat (40°C+) and sub-zero winter cold (-20°C), ensuring continuous full power output without derating.
Q4: Mining areas and muddy jobsites are full of water pits and dust. Are the battery and motor protections reliable on the X5000E?
Answer: The X5000E is engineered for severe site conditions:
IP68 Highest Protection Level: The battery pack, electric motor, and high-voltage control boxes are certified to IP68 standards, preventing water ingress even when submerged.
Physical Anti-Collision Armor: Thickened high-strength steel guard plates are installed underneath and around the battery packs to protect against falling rocks, loose gravel, and underbody impacts.
Q5: How does this large-battery dump Truck perform in charging speed and daily uptime?
Answer:
Ultra-Fast Dual-Plug Charging: Supports high-current dual-plug DC fast charging. Drivers can replenish 70%–80% of the battery in 35–50 minutes during rest or loading windows, supporting 24-hour continuous operations.
Battery Swapping Option: Swappable variants complete automated battery swaps in 3–5 minutes at swap stations, keeping the truck running continuously to match or exceed the uptime of conventional diesel dump trucks.
About Us
Xi'an Fengchang Trading Co., Ltd. was founded on August 22, 2014 and registered in Gaoling District, Xi'an, with a registered capital of 3 million RMB. It is an outstanding enterprise specializing in automobile sales, retail of automobile parts, domestic trade agency, trade brokerage, import and export agency, technology import and export, goods import and export, as well as sales of machinery for construction engineering.
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