Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Set To Grow Through 2036 As Lifileucel Uptake Expands And Next-Generation Immunotherapies Advance

(Albany, US), October 15, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Some of the Key Facts of the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report



Across melanoma, NSCLC, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, and head and neck cancers, approximately 40–60% of patients experience primary resistance to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy, while a substantial share of initial responders later develop acquired resistance.

In advanced melanoma, roughly 50–70% of patients treated with anti-PD-1 therapies ultimately experience disease progression, underscoring the unmet need for therapies that overcome acquired immunotherapy resistance.

The United States is expected to account for the largest share of the checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer population across the 7MM during the forecast period, driven by high immunotherapy utilization and broad access to innovative oncology treatments.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany is expected to contribute the highest number of checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer cases, followed by France and Italy.

Melanoma and NSCLC are expected to represent the largest contributors to the checkpoint-inhibitor refractory patient pool, reflecting extensive PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor use and high resistance rates.

In February 2026, Iovance Biotherapeutics announced real-world data showing high response rates in advanced melanoma patients treated with commercial lifileucel (AMTAGVI), the first FDA-approved tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

In April 2025, updated Phase II data for sitravatinib plus nivolumab in metastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma continued to show clinical activity in patients progressing after prior checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Only one cell-based therapy, lifileucel (AMTAGVI), is currently approved specifically for checkpoint inhibitor-refractory disease, leaving substantial unmet need across most tumor types and resistance mechanisms.

Key Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Companies



Bristol Myers Squibb

Merck & Co.

Roche

AstraZeneca

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Arcus Biosciences

Gilead Sciences

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Immutep

BeiGene

BioNTech

Moderna

Agenus

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Lyell Immunopharma Others

Key Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Therapies



Lifileucel (AMTAGVI)

Sitravatinib + Nivolumab

TAVO + Pembrolizumab

Visugromab (CTL-002)

Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab

Botensilimab + Balstilimab

Domvanalimab + Zimberelimab

CUE-101

CMP-001 + Nivolumab Others

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer market is expected to experience substantial growth due to the expanding use of immune checkpoint inhibitors across tumor types, rising incidence of primary and acquired resistance, and growing demand for effective post-checkpoint treatment options. The advancement of lifileucel, botensilimab plus balstilimab, and other emerging candidates is expected to further reshape competitive dynamics over the forecast period.

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Overview

Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer comprises advanced malignancies that fail to respond to, or eventually progress despite, treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors targeting PD-1, PD-L1, or CTLA-4 pathways, characterized by:



Primary resistance, in which no meaningful response is achieved, or acquired resistance, where progression occurs after an initial clinical benefit.

Resistance mechanisms including impaired antigen presentation, T-cell exhaustion, immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment signaling, loss of interferon pathway activity, and activation of alternative immune escape pathways. Occurrence across melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, head and neck cancer, and other solid tumors.

Diagnosis relies on serial imaging (CT, MRI, PET) interpreted using standardized response criteria such as RECIST, alongside tumor molecular profiling, PD-L1 expression testing, tumor mutational burden analysis, and microsatellite instability testing, with early identification of resistance critical to guiding subsequent therapeutic strategy.

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Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Segmentation

The checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer market report proffers detailed analysis for the study period 2022–2036 segmented into:

By Region/Geography



North America (US)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) Asia-Pacific (Japan)

By Drugs/TherapiesBy Epidemiology Segmentation



Total incidence cases of cancer by type

Total checkpoint-inhibitor treated patients Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory patients

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Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Treatment Landscape

Management of checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer centers on overcoming immune resistance, restoring antitumor immune responses, controlling disease progression, and improving quality of life:



Current strategies vary by tumor type and include alternative immune checkpoint combinations, targeted therapies, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, and enrollment in clinical trials.

Lifileucel (AMTAGVI) (Iovance Biotherapeutics) is an autologous TIL cell therapy approved for adults with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, representing the first FDA-approved TIL therapy for checkpoint inhibitor-refractory disease.

Targeted agents such as erdafitinib (BALVERSA) and combination immunotherapy regimens are used in selected populations based on molecular characteristics, though long-term outcomes remain suboptimal for many patients.

Sitravatinib + Nivolumab (Mirati Therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb) is an oral multi-kinase inhibitor combination designed to reprogram the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and restore sensitivity to checkpoint blockade in NSCLC and renal cell carcinoma.

Tavokinogene telseplasmid (TAVO) + Pembrolizumab (OncoSec Medical) is an intratumoral IL-12 plasmid immunotherapy designed to convert immunologically "cold" tumors "hot," under evaluation in metastatic melanoma and triple-negative breast cancer. Botensilimab + Balstilimab (Agenus) is a Phase III Fc-enhanced CTLA-4 blockade plus PD-1 inhibition combination in development for checkpoint inhibitor-refractory microsatellite-stable metastatic colorectal cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major checkpoint-inhibitor refractory cancer market shar

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Strengths



Lifileucel's approval established the first TIL cell therapy option, demonstrating the clinical potential of adoptive cell therapy after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

A broad and diverse pipeline spanning next-generation checkpoint combinations, kinase inhibitors, cytokine-based immunotherapies, and antigen-specific T-cell activators signals growing pipeline maturity. Advances in tumor immunology and biomarker research are enabling more precise, mechanism-guided patient selection for resistance-overcoming therapies.

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Opportunities



The lack of validated predictive biomarkers for treatment selection represents a significant unmet need and market entry opportunity. Persistent tumor immune evasion and resistance mechanisms across multiple tumor types are driving demand for durable, broadly applicable immunotherapy strategies.

Scope of the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Forecast Period: 2026–2036

Coverage: The US; Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (EU4); the UK; Japan

Key Companies: Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Roche, AstraZeneca, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Arcus Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Immutep, BeiGene, BioNTech, Moderna, Agenus, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Lyell Immunopharma, and others

Key Therapies: Lifileucel (AMTAGVI), Sitravatinib + Nivolumab, TAVO + Pembrolizumab, Visugromab (CTL-002), Bemcentinib + Pembrolizumab, Botensilimab + Balstilimab, Domvanalimab + Zimberelimab, CUE-101, CMP-001 + Nivolumab, and others

Market CAGR (Forecast Period): XX% (2026–2036) Analysis Includes: KOL views, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, epidemiology patient burden

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Table of Contents

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

SWOT Analysis of Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Disease Background and Overview

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Segmentation and Analysis

Regional Analysis of the Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market

Country-Specific Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Key Company Profiles

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Unmet Needs

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Emerging Therapies and Pipeline

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Drivers

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Barriers

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Recent Developments

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Appendix

Checkpoint-Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Report Methodology

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