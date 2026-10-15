Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 100+ Key Companies Delveinsight
(Albany, US) On October 15, 2026, DelveInsight's “Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report @
Key Takeaways from the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report
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On October 14, 2026, Hellenic Cooperative Oncology Group conducted a study will include an initial safety run-in, open-label, single-arm part (Part 1), and the actual phase II study (Part 2). The total number of patients will not change (the safety run-in patients will be included in the final total number of participants). The safety run-in period will not alter the total study timelines, as Phase II accrual will follow immediately after the safety run-in.
On October 13, 2026- Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a Phase 2 Umbrella Study With Rolling Arms of Investigational Agents With or Without Chemotherapy in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Treatment of Participants With Newly Diagnosed Resectable Stages II-IIIB (N2) Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
On October 13, 2026, AbbVie organized a phase 2 study is to assess safety, dose, change in disease activity of ABBV-706 given with atezolizumab, compared to standard of care (SOC) treatment (etoposide, carboplatin, atezolizumab, and optional lurbinectedin).
DelveInsight's Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 100+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment.
The leading Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies such as Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others.
Promising Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab (neoadjuvant), Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, AL8326, Durvalumab, Lurbinectedin, Pembrolizumab, Etoposide and others.
Access DelveInsight's in-depth Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and Studies
Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview
Small cell lung cancer is fast-growing lung cancer that develops in the tissues of the lungs. It is the least common type of lung cancer and characterized by rapid, uncontrolled growth of certain cells in the lungs. Small cell lung cancer (SCLC), previously known as oat cell carcinoma, is considered distinct from other lung cancers, which are called non–small cell lung cancers (NSCLCs) because of their clinical and biologic characteristics. Small cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) arises in peribronchial locations and infiltrates the bronchial submucosa. Symptoms of SCLC are chest pain, chronic cough, coughing up blood, difficulty breathing, facial swelling, fatigue, hoarseness, loss of appetite, swollen neck veins, weight loss, and wheezing. The standard treatment for first- and second-line management of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is chemotherapy. Immunotherapy has also made progress in the treatment of SCLC including nivolumab, pembrolizumab, atezolizumab, and durvalumab.
Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile
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AMG 757: Amgen
AMG 757 is a half-life extended (HLE) anti- delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) x anti-CD3 BiTE (bispecific T cell engager) molecule. It is being investigated in Phase I clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer and Small cell lung cancer.
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APG-1252: Ascentage Pharma
APG-1252 is a highly potent, small-molecule based Bcl-2 family protein inhibitor drug. APG-1252 is designed to treat SCLC, NSCLC, lymphoma, and other solid tumors by selectively blocking Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL to restore the apoptosis process. The drug is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of SCLC.
The Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report provides insights into
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The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment.
Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Small Cell Lung Cancer market.
Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs
Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies
Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others.
Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
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Oral
Parenteral
Intravitreal
Subretinal
Topical
Molecule Type
Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
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Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Product Type
Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming therapies @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives
Scope of the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report
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Coverage- Global
Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies- Ascentage Pharma, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca, Advenchen Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Advanced Accelerator Applications, Trillium Therapeutics, Vernalis, Oncoceutics, NewBio Therapeutics, Wigen Biomedicine, Linton Pharm, Carrick Therapeutics, Xencor, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Aileron Therapeutics, Roche, Ipsen, Celgene, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, AbbVie, G1 Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Luye Pharma Group, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Impact Therapeutics and others.
Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab (neoadjuvant), Cisplatin, Gemcitabine, AL8326, Durvalumab, Lurbinectedin, Pembrolizumab, Etoposide and others.
Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Pipeline Report @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs and Major Companies
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Small Cell Lung Cancer: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Small Cell Lung Cancer – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment Small Cell Lung Cancer Collaboration Deals Late Stage Products (Phase III) Pembrolizumab: Merck & Co Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Dostarlimab: GlaxoSmithKline Early Stage Products (Phase I) AMG 757: Amgen Preclinical/Discovery Stage Products S 055746: Vernalis Inactive Products Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Products Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers Small Cell Lung Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion Small Cell Lung Cancer Analyst Views Small Cell Lung Cancer Key Companies Appendix
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