Oral Mucositis Market Set To Grow Through 2036 As Oncozenge Advances Bupizenge Toward Pivotal Phase III Trial
(Albany, US), October 15, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Oral Mucositis Treatment Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 " report delivers an in-depth analysis of oral mucositis epidemiology, market, and clinical trials, along with historical and forecasted market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Some of the Key Facts of the Oral Mucositis Market Report
Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the highest oral mucositis market size in 2023.
The frequency of oral mucositis is about 30% to 40% in the general cancer patient population, with a significantly greater risk found in women than in men.
In January 2026, OncoZenge announced that one-month stability study results for its BupiZenge lozenge technology batch were within specifications, following manufacture in Solna, Sweden.
In December 2025, OncoZenge submitted the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for its pivotal Phase III trial (BZ003) of BupiZenge to the European Medicines Agency.
In August 2023, the US FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for avasopasem manganese for radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis, citing insufficient evidence from the Phase III ROMAN trial.
In March 2023, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to RRx-001 for the prevention and attenuation of severe oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing chemoradiation.
KEPIVANCE (palifermin) remains the only FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated to decrease the incidence and duration of severe oral mucositis, leaving a substantial treatment gap for other patient populations.
Key Oral Mucositis Companies
Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Chemo Mouthpiece/Aurora BioScience, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma, Soligenix, OncoZenge, Galera Therapeutics, and others.
Key Oral Mucositis Therapies
KEPIVANCE (palifermin), MuGard, EPISIL, Avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, BupiZenge, Dusquetide (SGX942), and others.
Oral Mucositis Overview
Oral mucositis (OM) is a severely debilitating condition characterized by:
Erythema, edema, and ulcerations of the oral mucosa
Breakdown of rapidly dividing epithelial cells lining the GI tract due to chemotherapy or radiotherapy
Red, shiny, or swollen mouth and gums; sores; pain; difficulty swallowing or talking
Diagnosis is typically based on the appearance, location, and timing of oral lesions, along with medical history linked to a causative treatment. Laboratory tests such as complete blood count, viral culture, biopsy, and fungal testing are used to confirm diagnosis and etiology, particularly when infection is suspected.
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Oral Mucositis Market Segmentation
The oral mucositis market report proffers detailed analysis for the study period 2022-2036 segmented into:
By Region/Geography: North America (US); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK); Asia-Pacific (Japan)
By Drugs/Therapies and By Class
By Epidemiology Segmentation: Total incident cases of oral mucositis, grade-specific incident cases of oral mucositis, total treated cases of oral mucositis
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Oral Mucositis Treatment Landscape
Management of oral mucositis is divided into nutritional support, pain control, oral decontamination, palliation of dry mouth, and therapeutic interventions:
General oral care protocols and non-medicated rinses - saline water, sodium bicarbonate, or a combination - recommended every four hours for mild to moderate pain relief.
KEPIVANCE (palifermin) (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) is a recombinant human keratinocyte growth factor approved to reduce the incidence and duration of severe oral mucositis in hematologic malignancy patients undergoing high-dose chemotherapy/radiation followed by bone marrow transplant.
EPISIL (Camurus) is a lipid-based fluid that forms a protective bioadhesive film on the buccal membrane to relieve oral pain.
MuGard is a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse cleared by the FDA for radiation and chemotherapy side effects.
Emerging candidates avasopasem manganese (Galera Therapeutics), RRx-001 (EpicentRx), BupiZenge (OncoZenge), and dusquetide/SGX942 (Soligenix) are advancing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and non-opioid analgesic mechanisms to expand the treatment options beyond palliative care.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major oral mucositis market share
Oral Mucositis Market Strengths
A broad base of existing palliative and supportive-care options - rinses, topical anesthetics, mucosal barriers, and growth factor therapy - supports accessible symptom management across the 7MM.
KEPIVANCE's established approval provides a clinically validated benchmark for reducing severe oral mucositis in bone marrow transplant patients.
An active late- and mid-stage pipeline, including BupiZenge's advancement toward pivotal Phase III trials, is moving the field toward more targeted, disease-specific mechanisms.
Oral Mucositis Market Opportunities
The continued absence of a broadly indicated, disease-modifying prescription therapy for oral mucositis outside of narrow patient populations creates a significant opportunity for first-in-class approval.
The high frequency of oral mucositis in the general cancer population (30–40%), combined with rising global cancer incidence, is driving demand for more effective and non-opioid supportive care options.
Scope of the Oral Mucositis Market Report
Study Period: 2022-2036
Forecast Period: 2026-2036
Coverage: The US; Germany, France, Italy, and Spain (EU4); the UK; Japan
Key Companies: Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Access Pharmaceuticals, Chemo Mouthpiece/Aurora BioScience, Camurus, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, OncoZenge, Galera Therapeutics, Soligenix, and others
Key Therapies: KEPIVANCE (palifermin), MuGard, EPISIL, Avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, BupiZenge, Dusquetide (SGX942), and others
Market Size Estimate: ~USD XX Million by 2036
Analysis Includes: KOL views, SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, reimbursement, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, epidemiology patient burden
To know more about oral mucositis companies
Table of Contents
Oral Mucositis Market Report Introduction
Executive Summary for Oral Mucositis
SWOT Analysis of Oral Mucositis
Oral Mucositis Market Overview at a Glance
Oral Mucositis Disease Background and Overview
Oral Mucositis Market Segmentation and Analysis
Regional Analysis of the Oral Mucositis Market
Country-Specific Oral Mucositis Market Analysis
Competitive Landscape and Key Company Profiles
Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs
Oral Mucositis Emerging Therapies and Pipeline
Oral Mucositis Market Outlook
Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement
Oral Mucositis Market Drivers
Oral Mucositis Market Barriers
Oral Mucositis Recent Developments
Oral Mucositis Appendix
Oral Mucositis Report Methodology
DelveInsight Capabilities
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