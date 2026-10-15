Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trial Drug Development Pipeline Expands With Contributions From 75+ Key Companies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Rheumatoid Arthritis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 75+ pipeline Rheumatoid Arthritis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 15, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) pipeline landscape. It covers the Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report



On October 13, 2026- Study finds structured treatment tapering may maintain disease control. A randomized noninferiority study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology found that carefully structured tapering of biologic or targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs maintained low disease activity comparably to continued treatment over 24 weeks in selected patients. Close monitoring and timely treatment escalation remain important.

On October 10, 2026- Highlightll Pharma announced that Phase III results for girocitinib (TLL-018), an investigational dual JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor for active rheumatoid arthritis, were selected for a late-breaking oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology's 2026 annual meeting, scheduled for November 6–11. The company had previously reported positive topline Phase III results in April 2026.

On October 02, 2026- Artiva Biotherapeutics announced upcoming AlloNK clinical data presentations. Artiva announced presentations of updated data for AlloNK plus rituximab in refractory rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases at ACR Convergence 2026. The company plans to present additional follow-up data, supporting continued evaluation of this investigational cell-therapy approach. The presentations are scheduled for November, so the announcement itself should not be interpreted as new clinical results

DelveInsight's Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment.

The leading Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies such as Gedeon Richter, mAbxience Research S.L., AnaptysBio, Inc, Istesso, Synact Pharma, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Cullinan Therapeutics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Immunovant, Inc, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics LLC, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Limited, ECM Therapeutics, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Beijing VDJBio Co., LTD., AbbVie, ILAb Co., Ltd., Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Zenas BioPharma (USA), LLC, Flerie AB, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, Candid Therapeutics, Inc., LAPIX Therapeutics and others. Promising Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapies such as BMS-582949, Etanercept, Lutikizumab, Ravagalimab, Filgotinib Maleate, IMVT-1402, TLL-018, CPL409116, LY3541860 and others.

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The Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic systemic autoimmune disorder primarily affecting synovial joints, often starting symmetrically in small peripheral joints and progressing to larger joints if left untreated. It results from a complex interaction between genetic predisposition and environmental factors such as smoking. RA leads to persistent inflammation, joint destruction, cartilage loss, and bone erosion, contributing to long-term disability and increased mortality if not adequately managed. The disease is classified as early RA when symptoms last fewer than six months, and as established RA when they persist longer. Diagnosis can be challenging due to the lack of a definitive laboratory test, necessitating a comprehensive clinical evaluation. Management includes both pharmacological interventions, particularly early use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and non-pharmacological strategies like physical therapy, counseling, and patient education to reduce morbidity and enhance quality of life.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Drugs Profile

RGB-19: Gedeon Richter

RGB-19, developed by Gedeon Richter in collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical, is a biosimilar version of tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits interleukin-6 (IL-6) signaling, which plays a central role in the inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis. By targeting IL-6, RGB-19 aims to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other immune-mediated conditions. As a biosimilar to the reference product RoActemra®, RGB-19 is designed to offer comparable efficacy and safety, while providing a more affordable therapeutic option to patients worldwide, thereby expanding access to this important biological treatmentCurrently, the drug is registered for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

MB04: mAbxience Research S.L.

MB04, developed by mAbxience Research S.L., is a biosimilar to etanercept designed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. It is an Fc fusion protein that targets and inhibits both tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) and lymphotoxin alpha (LTα, also known as TNF-β), key cytokines involved in the inflammatory processes underlying rheumatoid arthritis. By blocking these cytokines, MB04 aims to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms associated with immune-mediated joint damage. As a biosimilar, MB04 is intended to offer comparable efficacy and safety to the reference biologic (Enbrel®), while potentially improving access and affordability for patients requiring long-term management of rheumatoid arthritis. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

Rosnilimab: AnaptysBio, Inc

Rosnilimab is a novel therapeutic antibody that directly targets PD-1, a co-inhibitory receptor preferentially expressed on the surface of activated T cells, which broadly impacts the pathogenic drivers of inflammatory diseases such as RA and UC. Rosnilimab is a targeted therapy designed to deplete PD-1high T cells and agonize the remaining PD-1+ T cells to restore the immune system back to a state of homeostasis. This is anticipated to result in specific immunological outcomes in both inflamed tissue and the periphery, such as reduction in T cell proliferation, migration and cytokine secretion, and reduction of plasma cell generation and autoantibody levels. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

Leramistat: Istesso

Leramistat is an oral treatment that selectively modulates inflammation at the level of tissue damage, adapting to stimulus strength. By avoiding outright inhibition of inflammatory cytokine cascades and promoting a pro-repair environment, leramistat fine-tunes control of subclinical inflammation and restores normal bone dynamics to resolve rheumatoid pathology at its source. With its unique“pro-repair” mechanism, leramistat offers a new foundational option for combination therapy, enabling other disease-modifying treatments to work better for longer and elevating the definition of remission. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

AP1189: Synact Pharma

SynAct Pharma's drug candidate, resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral biased melanocortin receptor type 1 and 3 (MC1r and MC3r) agonist. The pharmacological effects of the compound are mediated by its ability to balance ongoing inflammation and bringing the immune system in a given inflamed tissue, organ, or circulation to a new homeostatic state with less proinflammatory activity and activation of pro-resolving pathways. This effect is distinct from suppression of the immune system, which may cause unwanted side effects, such as increased risk of infections and other side effects. The mode of action is specifically interesting to apply in active inflammation, including early active states of chronic inflammatory/autoimmune diseases and in hyperinflammatory states of infectious diseases where the benefit of applying immunosuppressive drugs is outweighed by the risk of use. The selectivity of resomelagon (AP1189) to MC1r and MC3r means that MC2r mediated glucocorticoid release from the adrenal gland is avoided. Thus, the compound induces its pharmacological effects in a steroid-free manner without the significant safety, tolerability, and side effect issues associated with adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) based therapies. Further to that, the compound stimulates the MC1r through biased agonism, activating an alternative pathway, so the compound can be given without the unwanted side effect of skin hyperpigmentation that classical MC1r agonists will induce though cAMP activation in melanocytes. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

LPX-TI641: LAPIX Therapeutics

LPX-TI641 is an oral, small-molecule designed to bind the phosphatidylserine binding pocket on the T cell/transmembrane, immunoglobulin, and mucin (Tim) family of receptors. It is currently under clinical development for autoimmune indications such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and multiple sclerosis with plans to expand to other autoimmune indications where the underlying pathology involves immune imbalances and loss of self-tolerance. LPX-TI641's primary pharmacology works to restore the adaptive immune system's self-tolerance rather than suppressing immunity, enabling patients to more effectively and gently combat autoimmune disease. Toxicological studies and emerging clinical data show that LPX-TI641 does not induce neutropenia or lymphocytopenia, suggesting a potentially improved safety profile compared to current therapies. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

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The Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into-

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Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies

Gedeon Richter, mAbxience Research S.L., AnaptysBio, Inc, Istesso, Synact Pharma, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Cullinan Therapeutics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Immunovant, Inc, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics LLC, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Limited, ECM Therapeutics, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Beijing VDJBio Co., LTD., AbbVie, ILAb Co., Ltd., Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Zenas BioPharma (USA), LLC, Flerie AB, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, Candid Therapeutics, Inc., LAPIX Therapeutics and others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Rheumatoid Arthritis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

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Scope of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies- Gedeon Richter, mAbxience Research S.L., AnaptysBio, Inc, Istesso, Synact Pharma, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Cullinan Therapeutics, Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Immunovant, Inc, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc., Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Rise Therapeutics LLC, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., SinoMab BioScience Limited, ECM Therapeutics, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Beijing VDJBio Co., LTD., AbbVie, ILAb Co., Ltd., Sonoma Biotherapeutics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Zenas BioPharma (USA), LLC, Flerie AB, Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, Candid Therapeutics, Inc., LAPIX Therapeutics and others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Pipeline Therapies- BMS-582949, Etanercept, Lutikizumab, Ravagalimab, Filgotinib Maleate, IMVT-1402, TLL-018, CPL409116, LY3541860 and others.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRheumatoid Arthritis (RA): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRheumatoid Arthritis (RA)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Registration)RGB-19: Gedeon RichterDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)AP1189: Synact PharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)LPX-TI641: LAPIX TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Key CompaniesRheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Key ProductsRheumatoid Arthritis (RA)- Unmet NeedsRheumatoid Arthritis (RA)- Market Drivers and BarriersRheumatoid Arthritis (RA)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Analyst ViewsRheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Key CompaniesAppendix

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