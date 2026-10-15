Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies in the market include – Insmed, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Vast Therapeutics, BioVersys, AN2 Therapeutics, and others.

(Albany, US), October 15, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infections Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Infections, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report



In August 2026, researchers from the National Tuberculosis Institute and collaborating Indian medical centers evaluated a multiplex real-time PCR assay for the simultaneous detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, NTM, and drug resistance.

In October 2025, Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced that new clinical data for NUZYRA was presented at IDWeek 2025 and CHEST 2025, including microbiological findings from a Phase II study evaluating the therapy in patients with NTM-PD caused by MABc.

In May 2025, Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported that clinical data for NUZYRA was presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2025 International Conference and ESCMID Global 2025 in April 2025, including first presentations from a Phase IIb study in patients with NTM-PD caused by MABc.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatment Market Size was more than USD 750 million in the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach ~USD 2.5 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2026-2036.

In 2025, the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatment Market Size in the US was around USD 400 million, and this figure is expected to grow significantly with the introduction of emerging therapies.

In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections in the 7MM was ~400,000, with the US accounting for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases.

The leading Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies include Insmed, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Vast Therapeutics, BioVersys, AN2 Therapeutics, and others. Promising Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies include Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ARIKAYCE), Omadacycline (NUZYRA), MRX-5, ALX1, BV500, and others.

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Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Overview

NTM infections are diseases caused by bacteria in the genus Mycobacterium, excluding those that cause Tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis complex) or leprosy/Hansen's disease (M. leprae). The main risk factors for NTM infection include pre-existing lung disease, reduced ciliary function, heterozygosity for mutations in the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene, breaches in the skin or soft tissues, and immunodeficiency. Environmental factors, such as water sources and reservoirs, and NTM growth characteristics under different climatic conditions also contribute to risk. NTM lung disease is diagnosed based on a combination of clinical symptoms, radiographic findings, and microbiological evidence, with staining and culture methods serving as the primary laboratory techniques. Acid-fast staining methods, such as Ziehl-Neelsen or fluorochrome (auramine) staining, are used to identify acid-fast bacilli (AFB) in clinical samples, while imaging typically reveals nodular-bronchiectatic or fibrocavitary patterns.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Species-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Total Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treated Cases Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Refractory Cases

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Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Epidemiology Key Findings



In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections among the 7MM, contributing approximately 125,000 cases.

More than 40,000 males and 80,000 females were affected with NTM infections in the US in 2025, depicting a clear gender disparity due to hormonal factors.

M. avium remained the most prevalent causative species across EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 70,000 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025, while M. abscessus represented more than 17,000 diagnosed prevalent cases and other NTM species collectively contributed around 120,000 cases.

Moderate NTM infections constituted the largest proportion of diagnosed cases across EU4 and the UK in 2025, with approximately 115,000 cases, followed by mild (70,000) and severe (26,000) cases.

Pulmonary NTM infections accounted for the majority of diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan in 2025, with approximately 60,000 cases, compared with approximately 6,500 cases of extrapulmonary NTM infections. In 2025, Japan reported approximately 8,000 refractory cases of NTM infections, a burden largely attributable to the prolonged duration and complexity of NTM treatment, where extended multidrug regimens are frequently associated with treatment discontinuation, adverse events, and incomplete microbiological clearance.

Approved Therapies for Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections

Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ARIKAYCE): Insmed

ARIKAYCE is the first FDA-approved therapy indicated for the treatment of MAC lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is a novel, inhaled, once-daily formulation of amikacin, an established antibiotic historically administered intravenously and associated with severe toxicity to hearing, balance, and kidney function.



In March 2021, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved ARIKAYCE for the treatment of NTM lung disease caused by MAC in patients who had an insufficient response to prior Multidrug Regimen (MDR) therapy.

In October 2020, the European Commission granted marketing authorization to ARIKAYCE for the treatment of NTM lung infections caused by MAC in adult patients without cystic fibrosis who have limited treatment options. In January 2018, the US FDA approved ARIKAYCE, specifically indicated for the treatment of refractory MAC lung disease in adult patients with limited treatment options.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline Analysis

Omadacycline (NUZYRA): Paratek Pharmaceuticals

NUZYRA is a novel antibiotic currently in Phase II of clinical development for the treatment of NTM pulmonary disease caused by M. abscessus complex (MABc). A modernized tetracycline, it is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including gram-positive, gram-negative, atypical, and other drug-resistant strains. In November 2024, Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from a Phase IIb trial evaluating NUZYRA in adults with NTM-PD caused by MABc. The anticipated launch in the US is 2030.

MRX-5: MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

MRX-5 is an oral Leucyl-tRNA synthetase (LeuRS) inhibitor being developed by MicuRx Pharmaceuticals for M. abscessus pulmonary disease and is currently in Phase IIa of clinical development.

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Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Outlook

Treatment practices remain heterogeneous in NTM infections despite established ATS/ERS/ESCMID/IDSA guidelines, with considerable geographic variation in physician testing, treatment initiation, and access to specialized mycobacteriology laboratories. Current management of NTM-PD relies on prolonged multidrug antibiotic regimens selected according to infecting species, antimicrobial susceptibility, disease severity, and treatment tolerance, administered for at least 12 months after sputum culture conversion and often exceeding 18 months. These complex regimens are associated with substantial pill burden, frequent adverse events, and poor treatment adherence, contributing to low culture conversion rates, high recurrence, and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance. The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatment landscape is expected to evolve through species-specific therapeutic innovation rather than direct product competition. ARIKAYCE is expected to remain the cornerstone therapy for refractory MAC-associated NTM pulmonary disease due to its established role in treatment and lack of direct competitors for this patient population, while NUZYRA, if approved, is expected to primarily address the high unmet need in M. abscessus infections as a first-line monotherapy. The Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Pipeline remains limited, with most emerging agents being developed as add-on treatments rather than curative alternatives, highlighting the continued need for novel therapies with broader species coverage, improved efficacy, shorter treatment durations, and better tolerability.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Treatment Landscape

Current standard therapy for the most common NTM infection, MAC, involves a three-drug regimen taken for approximately 18 months. However, the rates of culture conversion with this approach are only 45–70%, and relapse or reinfection rates can be as high as 60%. Effective treatment of NTM infections requires a holistic, patient-centered approach, with close monitoring for drug side effects and adherence. For rapidly growing NTM species like M. abscessus, intravenous antibiotics may be necessary initially. In some cases, surgery may be recommended to remove localized areas of disease, such as in individuals with bronchiectasis, cavitary disease, or refractory hemoptysis, although the optimal timing and selection of surgical candidates are not well defined. Supportive measures, such as techniques to improve mucus clearance (e.g., nebulized hypertonic saline, chest physical therapy, flutter devices) and maintaining proper nutrition, can also help manage NTM lung disease.

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Scope of the Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Companies- Insmed, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Vast Therapeutics, BioVersys, AN2 Therapeutics, and others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Therapies- Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension (ARIKAYCE), Omadacycline (NUZYRA), MRX-5, ALX1, BV500, and others.

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Market Dynamics: Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections market drivers and market barriers

Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Addressable Patient Population, Cost Assumptions and Pricing Analogues, SWOT Analysis, Attribute Analysis Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Infections Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

NTM Infections Market Overview at a Glance

Executive Summary of NTM Infections

Key Events

Disease Background and Overview: NTM Infections

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Patient Journey: NTM Infections

Marketed Drugs

Emerging Drugs

NTM Infections – The 7MM Market Analysis

Key Opinion Leaders' Views

Unmet Needs

SWOT Analysis

Market Access and Reimbursement

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

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