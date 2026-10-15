Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline 2026: FDA Approvals And Clinical Trials Landscape With MOA And ROA Highlights By Delveinsight Abbvie, Minoryx Therapeutics, Takeda, Reata Pharma, Design Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline constitutes 18+ key companies continuously working towards developing 20+ Friedreich's Ataxia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Friedreich's Ataxia Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Friedreich's Ataxia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Friedreich's Ataxia companies working in the treatment market are Lexeo Therapeutic, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Retrotope, PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, and others, are developing therapies for the Friedreich's Ataxia treatment



Emerging Friedreich's Ataxia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- LX2006, Elamipretide, Omaveloxolone, RT001, Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Friedreich's Ataxia market in the coming years.

In October 2026, GV101 - Newly Registered Clinical Trial: On October 13, 2026, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating GV101 for Friedreich's ataxia was newly registered. The investigational therapy is being studied for its potential to enhance frataxin levels. According to the available trial registry information, the study had not yet begun recruiting participants.

In September 2026, LX2006 - SUNRISE-FA 2 Trial: The Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance listed SUNRISE-FA 2 as an active clinical trial evaluating LX2006, an investigational gene therapy for patients with Friedreich's ataxia-associated cardiomyopathy. The study aims to determine whether enhancing frataxin expression can improve cardiac function and outcomes in affected patients.

In August 2206, SGT-212 - FALCON Trial: Solid Biosciences reported that two participants had received SGT-212, an investigational gene therapy for Friedreich's ataxia, in the Phase Ib FALCON trial as of August 4, 2026. The therapy was well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. Participant screening and enrollment are ongoing, with initial clinical data expected in the first quarter of 2027.

In May 2026, Larimar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies for complex rare diseases, announced its first-quarter 2026 operational and financial results. The company stated that it is making significant progress in advancing nomlabofusp as a potential treatment for adults and children with Friedreich's Ataxia. Larimar noted that ongoing discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to reinforce its regulatory strategy. Subject to FDA feedback, the company plans to pursue accelerated approval and begin a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in June, starting with the clinical and nonclinical modules.

In August 2025, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has declined PTC Therapeutics' New Drug Application (NDA) for vatiquinone as a treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia. The decision comes after the company pursued regulatory approval for the 15-lipoxygenase (15-LO) inhibitor despite the Phase III MOVE-FA trial (NCT04577352) not achieving its primary endpoint. PTC's submission was supported by statistically significant improvements reported in two modified Friedreich Ataxia Rating Scale (mFARS) subscales during the late-stage study.

In April 2025, Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company focused on developing innovative treatments for cardiovascular conditions, has announced encouraging interim results for its therapy LX2006 in all dose groups for Friedreich ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy. Findings from both the SUNRISE-FA Phase 1/2 trial (NCT05445323), sponsored by Lexeo, and the Weill Cornell Medicine investigator-led Phase 1A trial (NCT05302271), revealed that LX2006 led to notable improvements in cardiac biomarkers, functional performance, and elevated frataxin protein expression in all patients who underwent cardiac biopsies. In February 2025, FDA Accepts NDA for Vatiquinone in Friedreich's Ataxia Treatment, PTC Therapeutics' New Drug Application for vatiquinone has been accepted by the FDA, granting it Priority Review for treating Friedreich's ataxia in both children and adults. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is set for August 19, 2025. citeturn0search

Friedreich's Ataxia Overview

Friedreich's ataxia is a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive damage to the nervous system, leading to symptoms such as difficulty with balance and coordination (ataxia), muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the extremities, and impaired speech. It is caused by a mutation in the FXN gene, which leads to a deficiency of frataxin, a protein involved in mitochondrial function.

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Emerging Friedreich's Ataxia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



ASP 2016: Astellas Gene Therapies

AVB-202: Solid Biosciences

DT-216: Design Therapeutics

CTI-1601: Larimar Therapeutics

MIN-102: Minoryx Therapeutics

MIB-626: Metro International Biotech, LLC

Vatiquinone: PTC Therapeutics RT001: Retrotope

Friedreich's Ataxia Route of Administration

Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Molecule Type

Friedreich's Ataxia Molecule Type

Friedreich's Ataxia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Product Type

Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Friedreich's Ataxia Assessment by Product Type

Friedreich's Ataxia By Stage and Product Type

Friedreich's Ataxia Assessment by Route of Administration

Friedreich's Ataxia By Stage and Route of Administration

Friedreich's Ataxia Assessment by Molecule Type Friedreich's Ataxia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Friedreich's Ataxia Report covers around 20+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Friedreich's Ataxia product details are provided in the report. Download the Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Friedreich's Ataxia therapies

Some of the key companies in the Friedreich's Ataxia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Friedreich's Ataxia are - AbbVie, Minoryx Therapeutics S.L., Takeda, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., Design Therapeutics Inc., ApoPharma, Metro International Biotech LLC, PTC Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Larimar Therapeutics Inc., Veristat Inc., Retrotope Inc., and others.

Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Analysis:

The Friedreich's Ataxia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Friedreich's Ataxia Treatment.

Friedreich's Ataxia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Friedreich's Ataxia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Friedreich's Ataxia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Friedreich's Ataxia drugs and therapies

Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Market Drivers

Rapid research in the field of ataxia therapeutics, increasing collaborations and acquisitions among key players are some of the important factors that are fueling the Friedreich's Ataxia Market.

Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Market Barriers

However, there are currently no approved therapies for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia and other factors are creating obstacles in the Friedreich's Ataxia Market growth.

Scope of Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Friedreich's Ataxia Companies: Lexeo Therapeutic, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Retrotope, PTC Therapeutics, Minoryx Therapeutics, and others

Key Friedreich's Ataxia Therapies: LX2006, Elamipretide, Omaveloxolone, RT001, Vatiquinone, Leriglitazone, and others

Friedreich's Ataxia Therapeutic Assessment: Friedreich's Ataxia current marketed and Friedreich's Ataxia emerging therapies Friedreich's Ataxia Market Dynamics: Friedreich's Ataxia market drivers and Friedreich's Ataxia market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Friedreich's Ataxia Report Introduction

2. Friedreich's Ataxia Executive Summary

3. Friedreich's Ataxia Overview

4. Friedreich's Ataxia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Friedreich's Ataxia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Friedreich's Ataxia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Friedreich's Ataxia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Friedreich's Ataxia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Friedreich's Ataxia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Friedreich's Ataxia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Friedreich's Ataxia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Friedreich's Ataxia Key Companies

14. Friedreich's Ataxia Key Products

15. Friedreich's Ataxia Unmet Needs

16. Friedreich's Ataxia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Friedreich's Ataxia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Friedreich's Ataxia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.