Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Market Forecast 2032: Rising Demand, Novel Therapies, And Commercial Potential Delveinsight Ipsen, Regeneron Pharma, Biocryst

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: The Key Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Companies in the market include- Ipsen, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Biocryst,, and others

DelveInsight's “Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Report:



The Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In September 2026, the U.S. FDA approved Atebrioz (zilurgisertib), developed by Mirum Pharmaceuticals and licensed from Incyte, to reduce the volume of new heterotopic ossification in adults and children aged 12 years and older with FOP.

In August 2026, the FDA approved Pasatru (garetosmab), developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, for adults with FOP.

In June 2026, Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Incyte announced positive pivotal Phase II PROGRESS results on June 14, 2026, at the ENDO 2026 meeting.

In February 2026, Regeneron announced that the FDA had accepted the Biologics License Application for garetosmab under Priority Review for adults with FOP.

In September 2025, Regeneron's drug candidate garetosmab is moving closer to potentially becoming the second approved treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), an ultra-rare genetic disorder. Currently, only one therapy is approved for FOP in the United States. Regeneron recently announced positive topline results from a Phase III clinical trial evaluating garetosmab, an anti-activin A monoclonal antibody. Following these encouraging findings, the company plans to submit the therapy for FDA approval before the end of the year.

In January 2025, āshibio, a privately owned clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for severe bone and connective tissue disorders, announced the initiation of dosing for the first participant in its ANDECAL study. This Phase 2/3 clinical trial is designed to assess the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of andecaliximab in individuals with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The milestone marks the advancement of andecaliximab, āshibio's lead product candidate, into its first clinical program targeting conditions marked by heterotopic ossification (HO)-a disorder characterized by abnormal bone growth in soft tissues such as muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

According to NORD, Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a very rare genetic connective tissue disorder characterized by the abnormal development of bone in areas of the body where bone is not normally present (heterotopic ossification), such as the ligaments, tendons, and skeletal muscles

Among the 7MM, the United States is likely to dominate the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva treatment market due to the suitable healthcare infrastructure

According to a study by Moira et al., the prevalence of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva is approximately 0.65 per million in North America, 0.47 per million in Western Europe, and 0.27 per million in Latin America to 0.05 per million in Africa and nearly 0.04 per million in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Companies: Ipsen, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Biocryst,, and others

Key Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Therapies: Palovarotene, Garetosmab, BCX9250, and others The Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva epidemiology based on gender analyzed that females are more prevalent for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva rather than males. It has been found that 54% females and 46% males are affected with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Overview

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) is a very rare genetic connective tissue disorder characterized by the abnormal development of bone in areas of the body where bone is not normally present (heterotopic ossification), such as the ligaments, tendons, and skeletal muscles. Specifically, this disorder causes the body's skeletal muscles and soft connective tissues to undergo a metamorphosis, essentially a transformation into bone, progressively locking joints in place and making movement difficult or impossible.

Get a Free sample for the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Report:

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Prevalent Cases of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva epidemiology trends @ Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Epidemiological Insights

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on

market share. The report also covers the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Pipeline

Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Therapies and Key Companies



Palovarotene: Ipsen

Garetosmab: Regeneron Pharmaceutical Biocryst: BCX9250

To know more about Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva treatment, visit @ Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Medications

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Drivers



Increased Awareness and Diagnosis

Rising Research and Development

Emerging Therapies

Strong Patient Advocacy

Supportive Regulatory Environment Potential for Rare Disease Market Growth

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Barriers



Limited Treatment Options

High Cost of Treatments

Small Patient Population

Complexity in Drug Development Long Development Timelines

Scope of the Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Repor



Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Companies: Ipsen, Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Biocryst, and others

Key Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Therapies: Palovarotene, Garetosmab, BCX9250, and others

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Therapeutic Assessment: Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva current marketed and Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva emerging therapies

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Dynamics: Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market drivers and Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, FibrodysplasiaOssificans Progressiva Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva market share @ Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

3. SWOT analysis of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

4. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Disease Background and Overview

7. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

9. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Unmet Needs

11. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Emerging Therapies

12. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Drivers

16. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Market Barriers

17. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Appendix

18. Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.