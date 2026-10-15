Acromegaly Pipeline 2026: Therapies, MOA Insights, And Key Clinical Trial Updates By Delveinsight By Delveinsight OPKO Health, Amolyt Pharma, Debiopharm International, Glytech, Antisense Therapeutic

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acromegaly pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Acromegaly treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Acromegaly Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acromegaly Market.

The Acromegaly Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acromegaly Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acromegaly treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acromegaly companies working in the treatment market are OPKO Health, Amolyt Pharma, Debiopharm International, Glytech, Antisense Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Camurus AB, and others, are developing therapies for the Acromegaly treatment



Emerging Acromegaly therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- MOD-12014, AZP-3813, Debio 4126, GT-02037, ATL1103, Paltusotine, CAM-2029, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acromegaly market in the coming years.

In October 2026, The TROUGH-2 Phase II study of MAR002 is listed as recruiting, with 72 participants planned. It is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics in people with acromegaly.

In September 2026, University College London registered PRESTO, a Phase III randomized trial comparing dose-escalated proton beam therapy with standard radiotherapy for functioning pituitary tumors, including acromegaly associated with pituitary adenomas. The study will assess the time required to normalize hormone levels.

In June 2026, The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for CAM2029 because of unresolved observations from an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility and a requested packaging-label change. The company stated that the letter did not concern clinical efficacy or safety.

In June 2026, Marea Therapeutics presented Phase I findings for MAR002, an investigational growth hormone receptor-targeting monoclonal antibody. The company reported IGF-1 suppression of up to 64%, with pharmacokinetic findings suggesting the potential for dosing as infrequently as every two weeks.

In June 2026, Crinetics reported long-term results from the PATHFNDR-1 and PATHFNDR-2 open-label extension studies. Data through two years indicated sustained control of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), stable symptoms, and stable or reduced pituitary tumor volumes in the reported analyses.

In January 2026, Camurus announced that the US FDA accepted the resubmitted New Drug Application (NDA) for Oclaiz (CAM2029), an extended-release octreotide injection for acromegaly. The initial target action date was June 10, 2026.

In September 2025, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced that Palsonify has received U.S. FDA approval as a first-line therapy for adults with acromegaly who are not candidates for surgery or who have had an inadequate response to surgical treatment. With this approval, Palsonify becomes the first once-daily oral treatment available for adult acromegaly patients.

In March 2025, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for paltusotine, a novel once-daily oral nonpeptide agonist selectively targeting somatostatin receptor type 2. The application seeks approval for paltusotine as a treatment and long-term maintenance option for acromegaly a rare, serious endocrine disorder marked by persistently high growth hormone levels. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will now evaluate the submission. Additionally, on February 27, 2025, the EMA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to paltusotine for the treatment of acromegaly. In January 2025, MAR002 is a promising first-in-class antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR), being developed for the treatment of acromegaly. Acromegaly is a serious, life-threatening condition primarily driven by insulin resistance, lipotoxicity, and cardiovascular issues. Current treatments for acromegaly often fail to provide optimal disease management. In the U.S., it is estimated that over 30,000 individuals are affected by acromegaly.

Acromegaly Overview

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder that occurs when the pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone, typically due to a benign tumor called an adenoma. This excess hormone leads to the enlargement of bones and tissues, resulting in characteristic features such as enlarged hands and feet, facial changes, and thickened skin. If left untreated, acromegaly can lead to serious health complications, including cardiovascular issues, diabetes, and joint pain. Early diagnosis and treatment, often involving surgery, medication, or radiation therapy, are essential for managing the condition and preventing further complications.

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Emerging Acromegaly Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



MOD-12014: OPKO Health

AZP-3813: Amolyt Pharma

Debio 4126: Debiopharm International

GT-02037: Glytech

ATL1103: Antisense Therapeutics

Paltusotine: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. CAM-2029: Camurus AB

Acromegaly Route of Administration

Acromegaly pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Acromegaly Molecule Type

Acromegaly Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Acromegaly Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acromegaly Assessment by Product Type

Acromegaly By Stage and Product Type

Acromegaly Assessment by Route of Administration

Acromegaly By Stage and Route of Administration

Acromegaly Assessment by Molecule Type Acromegaly by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acromegaly Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Acromegaly product details are provided in the report. Download the Acromegaly pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acromegaly therapies

Some of the key companies in the Acromegaly Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acromegaly are - P fizer Inc, Novartis AG, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Ipsen, Chiasma, Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Midatech Pharma Plc, ADVANZ PHARMA, Amolyt Pharma, and others.

Acromegaly Pipeline Analysis:

The Acromegaly pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acromegaly with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acromegaly Treatment.

Acromegaly key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acromegaly Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acromegaly market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acromegaly drugs and therapies

Acromegaly Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of pituitary tumors and acromegaly, favorable government insurance policies and schemes are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acromegaly Market.

Acromegaly Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high cost of treatment, lack of awareness and patient education and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acromegaly Market growth.

Scope of Acromegaly Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acromegaly Companies: OPKO Health, Amolyt Pharma, Debiopharm International, Glytech, Antisense Therapeutics, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Camurus AB, and others

Key Acromegaly Therapies: MOD-12014, AZP-3813, Debio 4126, GT-02037, ATL1103, Paltusotine, CAM-2029, and others

Acromegaly Therapeutic Assessment: Acromegaly current marketed and Acromegaly emerging therapies Acromegaly Market Dynamics: Acromegaly market drivers and Acromegaly market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Acromegaly Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Acromegaly Report Introduction

2. Acromegaly Executive Summary

3. Acromegaly Overview

4. Acromegaly- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acromegaly Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acromegaly Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acromegaly Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acromegaly Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acromegaly Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acromegaly Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acromegaly Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acromegaly Key Companies

14. Acromegaly Key Products

15. Acromegaly Unmet Needs

16. Acromegaly Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acromegaly Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acromegaly Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach