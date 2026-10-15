Glioblastoma Pipeline 2026: Key Developments, Emerging Therapies, And Clinical Trials Detailed Analysis By Delveinsight Inoviopharma, Pfizer, Roche, ACADIA Pharma, Biontech, Oncotelic Therapeutics

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 15, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Glioblastoma pipeline constitutes 200+ key companies continuously working towards developing 220+ Glioblastoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Glioblastoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Glioblastoma Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Glioblastoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Glioblastoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Glioblastoma companies working in the treatment market are Denovo BioPharma, Apogenix, Cantex, VAXIMM, Mustang Bio, J INTS BIO, Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Prelude Therapeutics, OX2 Therapeutics, Polaris Group, Crimson Biopharm, CNS Pharmaceuticals, MimiVax, Berg, LLC, Ascletis, Denovo Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others, are developing therapies for the Glioblastoma treatment



Emerging Glioblastoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Enzastaurin, Asunercept, Azeliragon, VXM01, MB-101, JIN 001, CT 179, PRT3645, CD200AR L, ADI-PEG 20, CM93, Berubicin, SurVaxM, BPM31510, ASC40, Enzastaurin, Marizomib, and others a re expected to have a significant impact on the Glioblastoma market in the coming years.

In October 2026, MimiVax and Roswell Park reported results from the SURVIVE trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Across 233 evaluable patients, median overall survival was 22.8 months with SurVaxM versus 20.3 months with placebo; the primary endpoint did not reach conventional statistical significance in the overall population. Patients aged 65 or younger showed a statistically significant survival benefit. The company plans to discuss the results and a potential expedited regulatory pathway with the FDA.

In October 2026, Curasight announced that authorities had approved a protocol amendment for its uTREAT radiopharmaceutical study in glioblastoma, allowing patient enrollment to resume. The study is assessing tumor delivery, biodistribution, dosimetry, and super-selective intra-arterial administration. This is a clinical-development milestone, not an FDA marketing approval.

In September 2026, Imvax reported additional findings from its randomized Phase IIb study of IGV-001 in newly diagnosed glioblastoma, particularly in patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter status. The company reported encouraging survival and neurological-function findings and announced that it had aligned with the FDA on key elements of a proposed Phase III trial design.

In September 2026, Duke University highlighted the clinical evaluation of this brain-targeted bispecific T-cell engager. The investigational therapy is designed to cross the blood–brain barrier and redirect T cells against EGFRvIII-expressing glioblastoma cells. The program represents an emerging approach to targeted immunotherapy in brain tumors.

In July 2026, A study published in Nature Medicine on July 10 evaluated LAG-3 inhibition using relatlimab alone or in combination with nivolumab in recurrent glioblastoma. The study treated 46 patients and met its primary safety objective. Exploratory results suggested potential immune activity and clinical benefit in selected patients, supporting further investigation rather than establishing efficacy.

In March 2026, Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a highly aggressive and invasive brain tumor that develops from the malignant transformation of cells in the brain and spinal cord. Currently, the standard treatment approach involves surgical intervention followed by adjuvant chemotherapy, with temozolomide being the only first-line drug approved by the FDA for GBM management. This study conducted by Shenzhen University aimed to evaluate the efficacy of a novel chloroethyl nitrosourea analog, HJ-03, as a potential treatment for GBM, particularly in overcoming resistance to temozolomide.

In January 2026, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company focused on cytokine-based and cellular immunotherapies aimed at restoring immune function, has announced updated Phase 2 data from its QUILT 3.078 trial (NCT06061809). The study is assessing a chemotherapy-free combination immunotherapy approach in patients with second-line recurrent or progressive glioblastoma (GBM), along with individuals treated under single-patient investigational new drug applications (spINDs) spanning first- through third-line settings. QUILT-3.078 specifically enrolled patients experiencing their first recurrence of GBM. Within the spIND group, seven first-line patients remain alive at the time of reporting. Additionally, randomized clinical trials targeting both first-line and second-line or later GBM populations are currently in development.

In November 2025, GenomOncology announced a strategic collaboration with the Glioblastoma Foundation aimed at advancing genomic testing for glioblastoma, the most aggressive brain cancer in the U.S. Through this partnership, the Foundation's newly launched genomic testing laboratory will incorporate GenomOncology's advanced Pathology Workbench (PWB) platform, significantly speeding up the delivery of genetic test results to patients.

In June 2025, Diakonos Oncology, a U.S.-based biotechnology firm, has secured $20 million through a private placement of Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFE) to accelerate its Phase II glioblastoma trial of dubodencel. The investment will also support the expansion of its clinical portfolio into additional indications, including refractory melanoma. The funding round included participation from new backers such as Baylor College of Medicine and the Brain Tumor Investment Fund, alongside existing investors, including the company's CEO, Mike Wicks. In May 2025, According to a press release from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Phase 2b SURVIVE study (NCT05163080) evaluating SurVaxM, a cancer vaccine, in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma will proceed based on interim trial data analysis.

Glioblastoma Overview

Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), is a type of malignant brain tumor that arises from astrocytes, a type of supportive cells in the brain. It is the most aggressive and common form of primary brain cancer in adults. Glioblastomas are highly infiltrative tumors, meaning they spread rapidly and invade surrounding brain tissue, making complete surgical removal difficult.

Explore the latest Glioblastoma pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Glioblastoma Clinical Trial

Emerging Glioblastoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Enzastaurin: Denovo BioPharma

Asunercept: Apogenix

Azeliragon: Cantex

VXM01: VAXIMM

MB-101: Mustang Bio

JIN 001: J INTS BIO

CT 179: Curtana Pharmaceuticals

PRT3645: Prelude Therapeutics

CD200AR L: OX2 Therapeutics

ADI-PEG 20: Polaris Group

CM93: Crimson Biopharm

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

SurVaxM: MimiVax

BPM31510: Berg, LLC

ASC40: Ascletis

Enzastaurin: Denovo Biopharma Marizomib: Celgene Corporation

Glioblastoma Route of Administration

Glioblastoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Glioblastoma Molecule Type

Glioblastoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Glioblastoma Assessment by Product Type

Glioblastoma By Stage and Product Type

Glioblastoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Glioblastoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Glioblastoma Assessment by Molecule Type Glioblastoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Glioblastoma Report covers around 220+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Glioblastoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Glioblastoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Glioblastoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Glioblastoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Glioblastoma are - Array Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Doule bond Pharmaceuticals, Philogen, Immatics N.V, BioNTech, InovioPharma, Noxxon Pharma, Celgene Corporation, Karyo Pharma, Neugate Theranostics, Novartis, Orphelia Pharma, Merck, Acerta Pharma, Genenta Science, CNS Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Roche, Oncotelic Therapeutics, Autotelic Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Mayo Clinic, Cytogel, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Ascletis, 3-V Biosciences, Yumanity Therapeutics, and others.

Glioblastoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Glioblastoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Glioblastoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Glioblastoma Treatment.

Glioblastoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Glioblastoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Glioblastoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Glioblastoma drugs and therapies

Glioblastoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising incidence of Glioblastoma multiforme, improving Healthcare Infrastructure, demand for New and Effective Drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Glioblastoma Market.

Glioblastoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, aggressive nature of GBM and the complexity of targeting the central nervous system, the current standard of care for patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma has limited effectiveness and a second line has not been established and other factors are creating obstacles in the Glioblastoma Market growth.

Scope of Glioblastoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Glioblastoma Companies: Denovo BioPharma, Apogenix, Cantex, VAXIMM, Mustang Bio, J INTS BIO, Curtana Pharmaceuticals, Prelude Therapeutics, OX2 Therapeutics, Polaris Group, Crimson Biopharm, CNS Pharmaceuticals, MimiVax, Berg, LLC, Ascletis, Denovo Biopharma, Celgene Corporation, and others

Key Glioblastoma Therapies: Enzastaurin, Asunercept, Azeliragon, VXM01, MB-101, JIN 001, CT 179, PRT3645, CD200AR L, ADI-PEG 20, CM93, Berubicin, SurVaxM, BPM31510, ASC40, Enzastaurin, Marizomib, and others

Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glioblastoma current marketed and Glioblastoma emerging therapies Glioblastoma Market Dynamics: Glioblastoma market drivers and Glioblastoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Glioblastoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Glioblastoma Report Introduction

2. Glioblastoma Executive Summary

3. Glioblastoma Overview

4. Glioblastoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Glioblastoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Glioblastoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Glioblastoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Glioblastoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Glioblastoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Glioblastoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Glioblastoma Key Companies

14. Glioblastoma Key Products

15. Glioblastoma Unmet Needs

16. Glioblastoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Glioblastoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Glioblastoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.