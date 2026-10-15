How Often Should A Filter Drier Be Replaced? 5 Triggers, 3 Timelines, And 1 Pressure-Drop Test

(MENAFN- GetNews) Ningbo,Zhejiang, China - October 1 5 , 2026
Why filter drier replacement matters: 3 risks of a saturated filter
A filter drier does two things in a refrigeration system: it holds moisture below the threshold where acid formation begins, and it filters metallic debris from the liquid line. Both jobs consume the Molecular Sieve capacity inside the unit, and once the capacity is exhausted the filter drier is no longer a filter drier - it is a length of copper pipe with a small pressure drop. The three risks of operating with a saturated filter are acid formation, compressor damage, and metering device failure, in roughly that order of frequency.
Acid formation is the risk that ends compressor life. Free water in the refrigerant circuit hydrolyses the polyolester (POE) lubricant into carboxylic acids, which then attack copper plating and winding insulation. The first sign is usually a TAN (total acid number) reading above 0.5 mg KOH/g in the oil sample, often paired with a faint green tint in the lubricant. By the time the green tint is visible the acid has been circulating for weeks, and the compressor winding insulation is already degrading.
Compressor damage is the second risk, and it follows directly from acid formation. Sludge from the acid attack of copper plating accumulates in the oil passages of the compressor and at the TXV or EEV metering orifice. The first symptom is a slow decline in suction superheat - usually 1°C over three months - followed by a sudden drop in cooling capacity when the TXV finally blocks. By that point the compressor has typically lost 30 to 40% of its design capacity, and the only fix is a compressor replacement plus a system flush plus a new filter drier plus a new liquid-line accumulator.
Metering device failure is the third risk and the most expensive. A TXV replacement on a commercial system is a 4-hour job plus the cost of the valve; on a residential split system it requires pulling the entire indoor coil to access the metering device. Both jobs are avoidable with a filter drier replacement that costs 30 to 60 minutes and the cost of a TJA20 copper filter drier.
The other reason replacement matters is recovery after a service event. The most common service events - a compressor change, a TXV replacement, a leak repair - all introduce moisture into the system. The only way to remove that moisture is with a filter drier that has fresh molecular sieve capacity. Installing a new compressor without a new filter drier is the single most common cause of premature compressor failure in field service tickets.
The 3 replacement timelines (preventive, condition-based, failure-based)
There are three schools of thought on when to replace a filter drier, and they map to three operational philosophies: preventive, condition-based, and failure-based. The right one depends on the system, the criticality of the load, and the cost of an unscheduled shutdown.
Timeline 1 - Preventive replacement
Preventive replacement follows a fixed schedule, regardless of measured condition. The most common schedules for HVAC systems are:
Residential split systems (1-5 TR): every 3-5 years, typically at the same visit as the condenser coil cleaning or the compressor service.
Commercial rooftop units (5-25 TR): every 2-3 years, often paired with the economizer service.
Walk-in coolers and freezers (-10°C evaporating and below): every 12 months, without exception.
Process chillers (any tonnage, mission-critical load): every 12 months for the liquid-line drier, plus suction-line drier inspection every 6 months.
Preventive replacement has the advantage of predictability - the cost is budgeted, the part is on the truck, the downtime is scheduled. The disadvantage is over-replacement on systems that are running dry and clean. For most HVAC systems the cost of a copper filter drier is low enough that the over-replacement penalty is smaller than the cost of an unplanned failure.
Timeline 2 - Condition-based replacement
Condition-based replacement waits for a measured signal before changing the filter drier. The four signals that drive a condition-based replacement are:
Pressure drop across the filter drier measured at the service ports - 0.5 bar or more is the standard threshold.
Subcooling loss at the condenser outlet - 1.5°C or more below design subcooling is a moisture-capacity signal.
Sight-glass moisture indication - bubbles in the liquid line indicate moisture above 100 ppm.
Oil sample TAN reading - 0.5 mg KOH/g or higher is an acid-formation signal.
Condition-based replacement is the lowest-cost philosophy in steady-state operation because it only changes the drier when the drier is actually saturated. The disadvantage is that condition monitoring requires instrumentation (pressure gauges, sight glass, oil sampling) and trained technicians to interpret the readings.
Timeline 3 - Failure-based replacement
Failure-based replacement waits for the system to break before changing the filter drier. The economics of this philosophy work for non-critical loads where the cost of an unplanned shutdown is lower than the cost of a scheduled service call. It does not work for any system where the load is critical - medical cold storage, data center cooling, process chillers, supermarket refrigerated cases - because the cost of a 12-hour downtime event is many times the cost of a scheduled drier replacement.
The standard advice in the HVAC industry is to use Timeline 1 (preventive) for residential and walk-in systems, Timeline 2 (condition-based) for commercial rooftop units with on-site maintenance staff, and Timeline 3 (failure-based) only for systems where the load is non-critical and the maintenance budget is constrained.
The 5 triggers that tell you it's time to replace
The five field-testable triggers below cover the 95% of cases where a filter drier replacement is needed outside the preventive schedule. Each trigger is observable without specialized instrumentation, and each has a specific corrective action.
Trigger 1 - Liquid-line pressure drop above 0.5 bar at design flow. Measure at the service ports before and after the filter drier. A 0.5 bar drop at design flow means the sieve is at 80 to 90% of its moisture capacity, and the unit should be replaced at the next service window.
Trigger 2 - Sight glass shows bubbles in the liquid line. Bubbles mean moisture above 100 ppm in the refrigerant, well past the safe operating range. The system should be taken offline and the filter drier replaced immediately, followed by a 24-hour run-in period to confirm the bubbles are gone.
Trigger 3 - Compressor short-cycles on low suction superheat. If the compressor is short-cycling and the suction superheat is below 4°C on a TXV system, the metering device is partially blocked by acid sludge. Replace the filter drier first, run for 48 hours, then check the superheat. If the superheat does not recover, replace the TXV.
Trigger 4 - Any system opening event (compressor change, TXV replacement, leak repair, line-set replacement). Every time the system is opened to atmosphere, moisture enters. Replace the filter drier as part of the same service call. Skipping the drier replacement voids most compressor warranties.
Trigger 5 - Oil sample TAN above 0.5 mg KOH/g. A routine oil sample showing acid formation means the filter drier is at the end of its moisture capacity. Replace the filter drier, change the oil, and re-sample in 30 days to confirm the acid formation has stopped.
Triggers 1, 2, and 5 are moisture signals - they all indicate the sieve is saturated. Triggers 3 and 4 are service-event signals - they are reasons to replace the drier before the moisture signal shows up. The five triggers together cover the design space without overlap.
How to do a pressure-drop test in 4 steps
The pressure-drop test is the single most reliable field test for filter drier condition. It requires only a pair of service port gauges, which every HVAC service technician already carries. The test takes 10 to 15 minutes and gives a yes-or-no answer.
Step 1 - Connect the high-side gauges. Attach a Manifold Gauge set to the liquid-line service port (on the condenser outlet side of the filter drier) and to the filter drier outlet side. The high-side gauge must be rated to at least 35 bar for R-410A service.
Step 2 - Run the system at design load for 15 minutes. The compressor must be running, the condenser fan must be on, and the system must be at or near design load. Do not test a system that has been off for more than 30 minutes - the pressures will not stabilize.
Step 3 - Read both pressures and calculate the difference. The pressure drop across the filter drier is the difference between the two gauge readings. A correctly sized drier shows 0.05 to 0.2 bar; an aged drier shows 0.3 to 0.5 bar; a saturated drier shows above 0.5 bar.
Step 4 - Replace the drier if the drop is above 0.5 bar. Above 0.5 bar the sieve is past its useful moisture capacity. Replace the drier with the same TJK or TJA part number. Re-test after 24 hours to confirm the new drier is reading in the 0.05 to 0.2 bar range.
The test has two failure modes that technicians should know. The first is testing a system that has just been serviced - the refrigerant charge may not be fully distributed, and the gauge readings will be artificially low. The second is testing during the pull-down cycle - the refrigerant is moving faster than design flow, and the pressure drop will be artificially high. Both failure modes are avoidable by waiting 15 minutes after startup before taking the readings.
Liquid line vs suction line replacement: same schedule or different?
Liquid-line and suction-line filter driers are different products with different replacement schedules, and confusing the two is the source of about 20% of filter-drier-related service tickets. The liquid-line drier is the primary moisture-control component; the suction-line drier is a temporary install for compressor-burnout events.
The liquid-line drier is replaced on the preventive, condition-based, or failure-based schedule that applies to the system. For most systems this is every 1 to 5 years. The TJK series from Taojun HVAC is built for liquid-line service, with 3A molecular sieve and activated carbon for moisture and acid control, and a 4.7 MPa pressure rating that covers R-410A.
The suction-line drier is replaced after every compressor burnout or major motor failure. The standard procedure is to install a suction-line drier in addition to the existing liquid-line drier, run the system for 72 hours, then remove the suction-line drier. The 72-hour window is long enough to capture the bulk of the acid and debris from the burnout event, and short enough that the pressure drop of the suction-line drier does not materially affect system performance.
The two driers should never be confused in a service call. A liquid-line drier installed in the suction line will cause excessive pressure drop on the suction side, which is the most pressure-sensitive part of the system. A suction-line drier installed in the liquid line will not have the right moisture capacity for normal operation, and will saturate within weeks.
After a compressor burnout: the 72-hour replacement rule
A compressor burnout is the most severe service event in the life of a refrigeration system. The acid and metallic debris from the burnout circulate through every component in the loop - the evaporator, the condenser, the liquid line, the suction line - and the standard recovery procedure is a multi-step process that includes filter drier replacement at two points.
The first filter drier replacement is at the start of the recovery: replace the existing liquid-line drier with a new TJK or TJA unit, and add a suction-line drier in series with the new compressor. The suction-line drier captures the acid and debris that the new compressor is shedding in its first hours of operation; without it, the new compressor can fail from acid attack within weeks.
The 72-hour rule is the operating window for the suction-line drier. Run the system for 72 hours, then remove the suction-line drier. The 72-hour window is based on field-service data - most of the acid and debris from a burnout event circulates out of the system in the first 48 to 60 hours, and continuing to run the suction-line drier beyond 72 hours adds 0.2 to 0.4 bar of pressure drop to the suction side without further benefit.
The second filter drier replacement is at the end of the recovery: replace the liquid-line drier a second time, 30 days after the first replacement. The first liquid-line drier captures the moisture from the burnout event and the residual acid; the second liquid-line drier is the long-term install. Skipping the second replacement leaves a filter drier that is already 30 days into its moisture capacity, which shortens the service life of the next preventive replacement cycle.
The 72-hour rule is well established in commercial refrigeration service manuals. It applies to hermetic, semi-hermetic, and scroll compressors alike, and to all refrigerants in the R-134a / R-404A / R-410A / R-22 family. For R-744 (CO2) transcritical systems the recovery procedure is different and outside the scope of this article.
System flushing vs filter drier replacement: when to do which
System flushing and filter drier replacement are two distinct procedures that address two distinct contamination modes. Flushing removes loose debris and oil contamination from the lines and heat exchangers; filter drier replacement removes moisture and captures debris that the flush cannot reach. The two procedures are complementary, not interchangeable.
The standard order of operations for a contamination event is:
Recover the refrigerant. Use a recovery machine rated for the refrigerant in the system.
Flush the lines and heat exchangers. Use a refrigerant flush solvent or nitrogen-purged refrigerant flush. The flush removes loose debris and oil contamination from the evaporator, condenser, and liquid line.
Install a new filter drier. The new filter drier captures any residual debris that the flush did not reach and provides fresh moisture capacity for the new refrigerant charge.
Evacuate the system. Pull a 500-micron vacuum and hold for 30 minutes to remove non-condensables and moisture.
Charge the system. Charge by weight with the manufacturer's recommended refrigerant charge.
Flushing without filter drier replacement leaves the system with a saturated drier and an open invitation to acid formation. Filter drier replacement without flushing leaves the system with a new drier and a contaminated evaporator - the new drier will saturate within weeks from the debris the flush would have removed.
The exception is a routine compressor change where the system has been dry and clean. In that case, flush is not required (the contamination is in the old compressor, not the lines), and a single filter drier replacement is sufficient. The new compressor ships with a nitrogen holding charge, and the system can be evacuated and recharged without a separate flush step.
Taojun HVAC copper filter drier spec table
The TJA series is the copper filter drier line from Ningbo Taojun Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. for household refrigerator, commercial cold storage, and car air conditioning service. The series covers 5 g to 50 g of 3A molecular sieve (XH-9) plus activated carbon in body diameters from 16 mm to 25 mm and overall lengths from 85 mm to 200 mm.
The TJA series is built with high-purity copper (rust resistant, high pressure resistant), an argon-arc welded seal for zero leakage, and a corrosion-resistant epoxy powder coat that passes a 500-hour salt spray test. Both ends are capped with plastic caps (white, yellow, red, blue, green color options available), and labels and body printing are available on request. The series is rated for R-12, R-134a, and R-22 refrigerants in the standard configuration; R-410A and higher-pressure refrigerants require the TJK series liquid-line filter drier.
Taojun HVAC TJA series copper filter drier spec table
The TJA series covers refrigeration service from 0.5 TR household refrigerators up to about 4 TR commercial cold rooms. For systems above 4 TR, the TJK liquid-line filter drier series is the right product, with body diameters from 19 mm to 32 mm and sieve weights from 50 g to 1000 g. Both series carry UL and CE certifications and are manufactured under ISO 9001 quality control at the Taojun HVAC facility in Xiangshan, Ningbo.
Standard packing is plastic bag or vacuum packing, then packed into carton or drum. Stop points on both inlet and outlet or either end are available on request for OEM fabrication. Lead time is 7 to 14 days for OEM quantities of 1,000 units or more.
Frequently asked questionsIs there a fixed replacement interval for HVAC filter driers?
No single interval fits all systems. Residential split systems typically replace the filter drier every 3-5 years as preventive maintenance, commercial refrigeration systems every 1-3 years, and walk-in coolers running at low evaporating temperatures every 12 months. The most reliable answer for a specific system is a 4-step pressure-drop test combined with sight-glass moisture indication.
After a compressor burnout, install a suction-line filter drier in addition to the existing liquid-line drier and run the system for 72 hours. The suction-line drier captures acid and metallic debris; after 72 hours it is removed because continued operation adds pressure drop to the most pressure-sensitive part of the system. The liquid-line drier stays in service as the primary moisture-control component.
A sight glass shows moisture as bubbles passing through the liquid line, but by the time bubbles are visible the moisture level is already above 100 ppm - well past the point where the filter drier has lost its moisture capacity. Use the sight glass as a confirmation tool, not as the primary trigger. A pressure-drop test is more reliable.
If the system has been opened for any reason - compressor change, TXV replacement, line-set repair - replace the filter drier as part of the same service. The cost of a copper filter drier is low (a TJA20 is roughly the cost of 30 minutes of service labor) and skipping the replacement voids the warranty on most new compressors.
What is the difference between flushing the system and replacing the filter drier?
Flushing the system with a solvent or refrigerant flush removes loose debris and oil contamination from the lines, evaporator, and condenser. Replacing the filter drier removes moisture and captures debris that the flush cannot reach. The two operations are complementary - flush first to remove the bulk contamination, then install a new filter drier to capture the residuals.
Generally yes. A 50g drier holds roughly 2.5x more molecular sieve than a 20g drier of the same type, so its moisture capacity is 2.5x higher. In a 5 TR R-410A system this translates from about 18 months of service life to about 45 months. The trade-off is higher first-day cost and slightly longer oil recovery time after commissioning.
The Taojun HVAC Engineering Team writes the technical content on the Ningbo Taojun Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. blog. Founded in 1988, the company's predecessor was the Xiangshan Refrigeration Accessories Factory of Zhejiang University. After 30 years of hard work and rapid development, it has become a comprehensive enterprise integrating the design, development, production, sales, and after-sales service of refrigeration accessories. In 2021, the company became a national high-tech enterprise.
The engineering team supports sizing, refrigerant compatibility, and OEM specification work for the Taojun TJA copper filter driers, TJK liquid-line filter driers, copper accumulators, aluminium filter driers, wire-tube condensers, roll-bonded evaporators, finned condensers, and the full brass and copper fittings catalogue. The company is ISO 9001 certified and the TJK series carries UL and CE certifications.
Connect with the engineering team on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. To request a sizing sheet, a replacement schedule, or an OEM quotation, contact the Taojun HVAC team via the contact page.
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