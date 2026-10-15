How Often Should A Filter Drier Be Replaced? 5 Triggers, 3 Timelines, And 1 Pressure-Drop Test

Why filter drier replacement matters: 3 risks of a saturated filter

A filter drier does two things in a refrigeration system: it holds moisture below the threshold where acid formation begins, and it filters metallic debris from the liquid line. Both jobs consume the Molecular Sieve capacity inside the unit, and once the capacity is exhausted the filter drier is no longer a filter drier - it is a length of copper pipe with a small pressure drop. The three risks of operating with a saturated filter are acid formation, compressor damage, and metering device failure, in roughly that order of frequency.

Acid formation is the risk that ends compressor life. Free water in the refrigerant circuit hydrolyses the polyolester (POE) lubricant into carboxylic acids, which then attack copper plating and winding insulation. The first sign is usually a TAN (total acid number) reading above 0.5 mg KOH/g in the oil sample, often paired with a faint green tint in the lubricant. By the time the green tint is visible the acid has been circulating for weeks, and the compressor winding insulation is already degrading.

Compressor damage is the second risk, and it follows directly from acid formation. Sludge from the acid attack of copper plating accumulates in the oil passages of the compressor and at the TXV or EEV metering orifice. The first symptom is a slow decline in suction superheat - usually 1°C over three months - followed by a sudden drop in cooling capacity when the TXV finally blocks. By that point the compressor has typically lost 30 to 40% of its design capacity, and the only fix is a compressor replacement plus a system flush plus a new filter drier plus a new liquid-line accumulator.

Metering device failure is the third risk and the most expensive. A TXV replacement on a commercial system is a 4-hour job plus the cost of the valve; on a residential split system it requires pulling the entire indoor coil to access the metering device. Both jobs are avoidable with a filter drier replacement that costs 30 to 60 minutes and the cost of a TJA20 copper filter drier.

The other reason replacement matters is recovery after a service event. The most common service events - a compressor change, a TXV replacement, a leak repair - all introduce moisture into the system. The only way to remove that moisture is with a filter drier that has fresh molecular sieve capacity. Installing a new compressor without a new filter drier is the single most common cause of premature compressor failure in field service tickets.

The 3 replacement timelines (preventive, condition-based, failure-based)

There are three schools of thought on when to replace a filter drier, and they map to three operational philosophies: preventive, condition-based, and failure-based. The right one depends on the system, the criticality of the load, and the cost of an unscheduled shutdown.

Timeline 1 - Preventive replacement

Preventive replacement follows a fixed schedule, regardless of measured condition. The most common schedules for HVAC systems are:



Residential split systems (1-5 TR): every 3-5 years, typically at the same visit as the condenser coil cleaning or the compressor service.

Commercial rooftop units (5-25 TR): every 2-3 years, often paired with the economizer service.

Walk-in coolers and freezers (-10°C evaporating and below): every 12 months, without exception. Process chillers (any tonnage, mission-critical load): every 12 months for the liquid-line drier, plus suction-line drier inspection every 6 months.

Preventive replacement has the advantage of predictability - the cost is budgeted, the part is on the truck, the downtime is scheduled. The disadvantage is over-replacement on systems that are running dry and clean. For most HVAC systems the cost of a copper filter drier is low enough that the over-replacement penalty is smaller than the cost of an unplanned failure.

Timeline 2 - Condition-based replacement

Condition-based replacement waits for a measured signal before changing the filter drier. The four signals that drive a condition-based replacement are:



Pressure drop across the filter drier measured at the service ports - 0.5 bar or more is the standard threshold.

Subcooling loss at the condenser outlet - 1.5°C or more below design subcooling is a moisture-capacity signal.

Sight-glass moisture indication - bubbles in the liquid line indicate moisture above 100 ppm. Oil sample TAN reading - 0.5 mg KOH/g or higher is an acid-formation signal.

Condition-based replacement is the lowest-cost philosophy in steady-state operation because it only changes the drier when the drier is actually saturated. The disadvantage is that condition monitoring requires instrumentation (pressure gauges, sight glass, oil sampling) and trained technicians to interpret the readings.

Timeline 3 - Failure-based replacement

Failure-based replacement waits for the system to break before changing the filter drier. The economics of this philosophy work for non-critical loads where the cost of an unplanned shutdown is lower than the cost of a scheduled service call. It does not work for any system where the load is critical - medical cold storage, data center cooling, process chillers, supermarket refrigerated cases - because the cost of a 12-hour downtime event is many times the cost of a scheduled drier replacement.

The standard advice in the HVAC industry is to use Timeline 1 (preventive) for residential and walk-in systems, Timeline 2 (condition-based) for commercial rooftop units with on-site maintenance staff, and Timeline 3 (failure-based) only for systems where the load is non-critical and the maintenance budget is constrained.

The 5 triggers that tell you it's time to replace

The five field-testable triggers below cover the 95% of cases where a filter drier replacement is needed outside the preventive schedule. Each trigger is observable without specialized instrumentation, and each has a specific corrective action.

Triggers 1, 2, and 5 are moisture signals - they all indicate the sieve is saturated. Triggers 3 and 4 are service-event signals - they are reasons to replace the drier before the moisture signal shows up. The five triggers together cover the design space without overlap.

How to do a pressure-drop test in 4 steps

The pressure-drop test is the single most reliable field test for filter drier condition. It requires only a pair of service port gauges, which every HVAC service technician already carries. The test takes 10 to 15 minutes and gives a yes-or-no answer.

The test has two failure modes that technicians should know. The first is testing a system that has just been serviced - the refrigerant charge may not be fully distributed, and the gauge readings will be artificially low. The second is testing during the pull-down cycle - the refrigerant is moving faster than design flow, and the pressure drop will be artificially high. Both failure modes are avoidable by waiting 15 minutes after startup before taking the readings.

Liquid line vs suction line replacement: same schedule or different?

Liquid-line and suction-line filter driers are different products with different replacement schedules, and confusing the two is the source of about 20% of filter-drier-related service tickets. The liquid-line drier is the primary moisture-control component; the suction-line drier is a temporary install for compressor-burnout events.

The liquid-line drier is replaced on the preventive, condition-based, or failure-based schedule that applies to the system. For most systems this is every 1 to 5 years. The TJK series from Taojun HVAC is built for liquid-line service, with 3A molecular sieve and activated carbon for moisture and acid control, and a 4.7 MPa pressure rating that covers R-410A.

The suction-line drier is replaced after every compressor burnout or major motor failure. The standard procedure is to install a suction-line drier in addition to the existing liquid-line drier, run the system for 72 hours, then remove the suction-line drier. The 72-hour window is long enough to capture the bulk of the acid and debris from the burnout event, and short enough that the pressure drop of the suction-line drier does not materially affect system performance.

The two driers should never be confused in a service call. A liquid-line drier installed in the suction line will cause excessive pressure drop on the suction side, which is the most pressure-sensitive part of the system. A suction-line drier installed in the liquid line will not have the right moisture capacity for normal operation, and will saturate within weeks.

After a compressor burnout: the 72-hour replacement rule

A compressor burnout is the most severe service event in the life of a refrigeration system. The acid and metallic debris from the burnout circulate through every component in the loop - the evaporator, the condenser, the liquid line, the suction line - and the standard recovery procedure is a multi-step process that includes filter drier replacement at two points.

The first filter drier replacement is at the start of the recovery: replace the existing liquid-line drier with a new TJK or TJA unit, and add a suction-line drier in series with the new compressor. The suction-line drier captures the acid and debris that the new compressor is shedding in its first hours of operation; without it, the new compressor can fail from acid attack within weeks.

The 72-hour rule is the operating window for the suction-line drier. Run the system for 72 hours, then remove the suction-line drier. The 72-hour window is based on field-service data - most of the acid and debris from a burnout event circulates out of the system in the first 48 to 60 hours, and continuing to run the suction-line drier beyond 72 hours adds 0.2 to 0.4 bar of pressure drop to the suction side without further benefit.

The second filter drier replacement is at the end of the recovery: replace the liquid-line drier a second time, 30 days after the first replacement. The first liquid-line drier captures the moisture from the burnout event and the residual acid; the second liquid-line drier is the long-term install. Skipping the second replacement leaves a filter drier that is already 30 days into its moisture capacity, which shortens the service life of the next preventive replacement cycle.

The 72-hour rule is well established in commercial refrigeration service manuals. It applies to hermetic, semi-hermetic, and scroll compressors alike, and to all refrigerants in the R-134a / R-404A / R-410A / R-22 family. For R-744 (CO2) transcritical systems the recovery procedure is different and outside the scope of this article.

System flushing vs filter drier replacement: when to do which

System flushing and filter drier replacement are two distinct procedures that address two distinct contamination modes. Flushing removes loose debris and oil contamination from the lines and heat exchangers; filter drier replacement removes moisture and captures debris that the flush cannot reach. The two procedures are complementary, not interchangeable.

The standard order of operations for a contamination event is:

Flushing without filter drier replacement leaves the system with a saturated drier and an open invitation to acid formation. Filter drier replacement without flushing leaves the system with a new drier and a contaminated evaporator - the new drier will saturate within weeks from the debris the flush would have removed.

The exception is a routine compressor change where the system has been dry and clean. In that case, flush is not required (the contamination is in the old compressor, not the lines), and a single filter drier replacement is sufficient. The new compressor ships with a nitrogen holding charge, and the system can be evacuated and recharged without a separate flush step.

Taojun HVAC copper filter drier spec table

The TJA series is the copper filter drier line from Ningbo Taojun Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd. for household refrigerator, commercial cold storage, and car air conditioning service. The series covers 5 g to 50 g of 3A molecular sieve (XH-9) plus activated carbon in body diameters from 16 mm to 25 mm and overall lengths from 85 mm to 200 mm.

The TJA series is built with high-purity copper (rust resistant, high pressure resistant), an argon-arc welded seal for zero leakage, and a corrosion-resistant epoxy powder coat that passes a 500-hour salt spray test. Both ends are capped with plastic caps (white, yellow, red, blue, green color options available), and labels and body printing are available on request. The series is rated for R-12, R-134a, and R-22 refrigerants in the standard configuration; R-410A and higher-pressure refrigerants require the TJK series liquid-line filter drier.

Taojun HVAC TJA series copper filter drier spec table