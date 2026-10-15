When Customer Demand Doubled, How Did We Cut Lead Time From 45 Days To 25?

For manufacturers, even a single supply chain delay can disrupt an entire production schedule.

One of our OEM customers specializes in the development and production of forklift equipment and intralogistics systems. Since partnering with WD in 2022, we have built a stable, long-term relationship through consistent communication and reliable support.

Late last December, during a routine follow-up, we learned that the customer's production demand had increased significantly, with demand for certain products doubling.

At the same time, production capacity was already under pressure due to peak demand.

For the customer, any delay in receiving the required products could create material shortages, potentially affecting production schedules and the continuity of their operations.

When demand changes unexpectedly, the key is not only to respond quickly, but to turn that response into action.

Once we understood the urgency of the situation, the WD team immediately began coordinating internally:

Step 1: Confirm capacity and the earliest possible delivery.

We worked closely with our production team to assess available capacity, current production schedules, and the earliest achievable delivery date based on the customer's increased requirements.

Step 2: Adjust production priorities based on urgency.

With a clear understanding of the customer's requirements and timeline, we coordinated internal resources and prioritized the relevant orders-while maintaining our production and quality standards-to shorten the lead time as much as possible.

Step 3: Closely monitor production and delivery.

Once the expedited schedule was in place, we continued to track order progress and kept the customer informed, helping ensure that each stage-from production through delivery-remained on schedule.

Through this coordinated effort, we reduced the lead time for this order from the standard 45 days to 25 days.

For the customer, this meant more than simply receiving an order sooner.

Timely delivery helped reduce the risk of material shortages disrupting production plans and provided greater supply assurance for stable operations.

The customer also expressed strong appreciation for WD's fast response, flexibility, and continuous follow-up throughout the process.

At WD, we believe customer service goes beyond solving an urgent order.

Reliable support starts with staying close to our customers' evolving needs-understanding changes early, mobilizing resources quickly, and taking action when it matters most.

Because our customers need more than bearings that meet their requirements. They need timely, reliable supply support they can count on.

That is the kind of relationship we aim to build at WD: not simply as a product supplier, but as a reliable long-term partner ready to navigate change together.

About Us

WD Bearing Group is proud to manufacture products in accordance with Six Sigma principles and quality management systems including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and IATF 16949. We continuously invest in advanced machining equipment, professional bearing software, and highly skilled employees.