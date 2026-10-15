Battery Management Systems Enhance Performance And Safety Across BESS Applications

A Battery Energy Storage System is more than a group of batteries connected together. Behind the battery cells, there is a control system that continuously monitors operating conditions, manages charging and discharging, and helps protect the battery from abnormal conditions.

This system is called a Battery Management System, or BMS.

For residential storage, commercial projects, and large-scale energy storage stations, the BMS plays an important role in keeping battery operation under control. But how exactly does it work inside a BESS?

What Is a Battery Management System?

A Battery Management System is an electronic control system designed to monitor and manage rechargeable batteries.

In a typical energy storage application, many individual battery cells are connected in series or parallel to form battery modules and battery packs. These cells may have small differences in voltage, temperature, capacity, and internal resistance.

The BMS collects operating data from the battery and uses this information to manage the battery system.

Depending on the system design, a BMS can monitor:



Cell voltage

Battery temperature

Pack current

State of charge (SOC)

State of health (SOH)

Charging and discharging conditions

Insulation status Communication status

The collected information can then be used by the control system to make decisions about battery operation.

How Does a BMS Work in a BESS?

The basic working process can be understood as:

Data Collection → Data Analysis → Battery Protection → Balancing → Communication → System Control

1. Collecting Battery Data

The first job of a BMS is to collect real-time information from the battery.

Sensors and monitoring circuits measure cell voltage and temperature, while current information is used to understand the charging and discharging status of the battery.

For a large Battery Energy Storage System, there can be thousands of cells. Monitoring every cell individually creates a large amount of data.

This is why the architecture of the BMS becomes increasingly important as the size of the energy storage system increases.

2. Analyzing Battery Conditions

After collecting data, the BMS evaluates the current condition of the battery.

For example, if one cell has a significantly different voltage from the other cells, the system can identify the difference and determine whether further action is required.

The BMS can also use battery data to estimate parameters such as SOC and SOH.

SOC indicates how much usable energy remains in the battery, while SOH provides information about the battery's current condition compared with its original performance.

Accurate battery information is important because other parts of the energy storage system depend on these parameters when managing charging, discharging, and energy distribution.

3. Protecting the Battery

Protection is one of the most important functions of a BMS for Energy Storage.

During operation, the system needs to detect conditions such as:



Overvoltage

Undervoltage

Overcurrent

Overtemperature

Undertemperature Abnormal insulation conditions

When an abnormal condition is detected, the BMS can issue an alarm or trigger appropriate protection actions according to the system design.

Qualtech's SBMU series, for example, is designed to monitor cell voltage and battery temperature during charging and discharging. The units can detect overvoltage, undervoltage, overtemperature, and undertemperature conditions and report data to the master controller through CAN communication.

This type of continuous monitoring helps create a more controlled operating environment for the battery system.

4. Managing Cell Balancing

Battery cells do not always behave exactly the same way.

Even when cells are manufactured to the same specifications, differences can develop during operation. If the voltage difference between cells becomes too large, the available capacity of the battery pack may be affected.

Cell balancing is therefore another important BMS function.

There are different approaches to balancing, including passive balancing and active balancing.

Qualtech currently offers both passive balancing SBMU products and active balancing ABMU products for energy storage applications.

The purpose is not simply to make every cell identical. Instead, balancing helps manage differences between cells so that the battery pack can operate in a more coordinated way.

5. Communicating With Other Energy Storage Equipment

A BMS does not work alone.

In a complete energy storage system, the BMS may need to communicate with the EMS, PCS, thermal management system, and other controllers.

The BMS focuses mainly on battery-related information and protection, while the EMS manages energy flows and the PCS handles power conversion.

Communication between these systems allows the complete Energy Storage BMS architecture to respond to changing operating conditions.

For example, battery information collected by the BMS can be passed to higher-level controllers, which can then adjust charging or discharging strategies according to the system requirements.

Why Large BESS Projects Need a Hierarchical BMS

The larger the battery system becomes, the more difficult it is for one controller to directly manage every battery cell.

This is why large energy storage systems often use a hierarchical BMS structure.

Qualtech's current technical approach includes a three-level BMS architecture consisting of a battery management unit at the cell or module level, a sub-master controller for regional management, and a master BMS for higher-level system control.

In simple terms, each level has a different responsibility.

The lower level focuses on collecting detailed battery information. The middle level manages groups of battery modules, while the master level handles higher-level control and system information.

This structure can make it easier to manage large battery arrays and organize the large amount of data generated by the system.

BMS and Other Parts of a BESS

A Battery Management System is only one part of a complete BESS.

A typical system can include: