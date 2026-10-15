Northeastern Badia Education Directorate Launches 11Th Season Of Arab Reading Challenge

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- The Northeastern Badia Education Directorate officially launched on Thursday the 11th season of the Arab Reading Challenge.

Head of the directorate Abdullah Al-Shurufat highlighted the challenge's role in embedding a reading culture among students, enhancing their linguistic and cognitive skills, and broadening their intellectual and cultural horizons. He noted that reading serves as a fundamental pillar in developing student character, fostering analytical and creative thinking, and preparing youth to contribute effectively to society.

Al-Shurufat reaffirmed the directorate's commitment to supporting educational initiatives that nurture talent, encourage research and reading, and deepen students' connection to the Arabic language, aligning with the project's goal of raising a conscious, knowledgeable, and cultured generation.

Speaking on behalf of winning students, student Ahad Khrais expressed pride in participating in the regional cultural project, emphasizing reading's vital role in expanding knowledge and personal capabilities. She praised the efforts of the directorate and teaching staff in motivating students toward excellence.

Educational supervisor Bassam Al-Azamat presented a detailed overview of the participation mechanisms and competition stages for the current season, stressing the importance of consistent reading, book summarization, and building comprehension and articulation skills.

The launch event included an interactive general knowledge session led by educational supervisors Saad Al-Thwaikh and Eman Al-Omari, designed to engage participating students in a stimulating educational environment.

The launch reflects the Northeastern Badia Education Directorate's ongoing dedication to promoting literacy, fostering student creativity, upholding the status of the Arabic language, and building a generation equipped with the knowledge and awareness to meet future demands.

//Petra// AF