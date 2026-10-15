JEDCO Chief Sponsors Graduation Of Environmental Impact Assessment Diploma Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) Director General of the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO), Ghaleb Hijazi, sponsored on Thursday the graduation ceremony for participants of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) diploma program, organized by the Jordan Environment Society (JES).

Hijazi highlighted the necessity of strengthening cooperation with civil society organizations, technical experts, and the private sector to support eco-friendly entrepreneurial ventures, turning national sustainable development and green economy policies into tangible field projects.

He noted that environmental transformation, alongside the green and blue economies, forms a central pillar of the Economic Modernization Vision launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, stressing that cross-sectoral collaboration is essential to achieving these strategic objectives.

Hijazi revealed that JEDCO is evaluating plans to allocate direct funding support to environmentally sustainable projects or those aimed at minimizing environmental impacts, subject to budgetary allocations and required approvals. He emphasized building strong partnerships with experts to provide technical mentorship to project owners, particularly in governorates outside the capital.

He explained that JEDCO's "Tatweer" (Development) program targets manufacturing, agricultural, and service enterprises including hydroponics, aquaculture, and fabric recycling ventures. He underscored that project viability, commercial sustainability, and income generation capacity remain core evaluation criteria alongside technical and environmental assessments.

JES Chairman Ali Azbi Freihat stated that the society continuously strives to serve as an institutional center of expertise for environmental work at national, regional, and international levels, emphasizing that environmental protection is both a national duty and a civilized necessity.

Maan Nassayreh, Director of the JES Training Center and Executive Director of the society, outlined the diploma curriculum, which covered EIA methodologies, project impact evaluation techniques, report drafting, case studies, environmental management plans, hazardous and medical waste management, solid waste disposal, biodiversity preservation, and climate change adaptation strategies.

JES Administrative and Financial Director and Project Coordinator Nancy Al-Khairi reviewed ongoing initiatives, including community participation projects funded by the Environment Protection Fund and the national civil society capacity-building program funded by the Small Grants Programme. She also announced preparations to host an upcoming conference on littering, titled "Environmental Challenges and Sustainable Solutions," in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Education.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Hijazi presented certificates and honors to the diploma graduates, while JES presented Hijazi with a commemorative award in recognition of his sponsorship.

//Petra// AF