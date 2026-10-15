Lebanese President Holds Phone Call With US Secretary Of State Over Israeli Escalations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call on Thursday from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss developments in Lebanon and the wider region amid ongoing Israeli attacks on southern villages and towns.

According to a statement released by the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun urged Rubio to press Israel to cease these attacks, abide by the provisions of the framework agreement, halt bulldozing operations, and allow local farmers safe access to their lands without harassment.

The statement noted that President Aoun assured Secretary Rubio that the Lebanese Army and security forces are fully executing their duties to enforce decisions prohibiting armed displays, confiscating unauthorized weapons and ammunition, and combating smuggling.

Aoun emphasized that judicial authorities are actively following up on all referred cases, asserting that there will be no leniency toward violators and that laws will be strictly applied without favor.

//Petra// AF