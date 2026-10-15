Russia's Annual Inflation Reaches 7.2 Percent Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- Russia's Ministry of Economic Development announced on Thursday that the nation's annual inflation rate reached 7.2 percent since the beginning of the current year, with consumer prices rising by 0.11 percent in the latest period, according to its periodic price trend review.

In a press statement, the ministry reported that food prices increased by 0.21 percent during the week, while non-food goods rose by 0.1 percent. Services recorded a modest change of 0.02 percent. The ministry noted that ongoing price pressures could escalate in the coming period.

//Petra// AF