Tusk Assures Zelensky Of Poland's Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks in two posts on X, Ukrinform reports.

“After my talks with European leaders in Brussels today, I can reassure you, dear Ukrainian friends and President Zelensky: YOU ARE NOT ALONE,” Tusk wrote.

In another post, the Polish Prime Minister emphasized the friendly relations between Poland and Ukraine.

“We are not just neighbors. We are friends who can count on each other in difficult times. And no one will ever change that,” Tusk said.

Europe must continue supporting Ukraine as U.S. aid declines – Polish expert

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. The two discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and new air defense packages.

Photo: @donaldtusk