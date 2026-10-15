Ukraine's First Use Of FP-7 Ballistic Missile Successful, Military Expert Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The FP-7's main advantage is that Ukraine can use it without any additional restrictions, unlike missiles supplied by its partners. Pavlo Narozhnyi, founder of the Reactive Post charitable organization and a military expert, said this on Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

“When it comes to the S-400 system, it is supposed to intercept ballistic missiles. Obviously, the use of the FP-7 was successful because the S-400 failed to intercept it. The main advantage of the Fire Point missile is that we have full control over its production and do not depend on American supplies. When ATACMS missiles are provided to us, many conditions are imposed on how and against what targets we can use them. We can use our own missile as we see fit,” Narozhnyi said.

He added that, in theory, ballistic missiles can be intercepted by S-400 and S-500 systems and, in some cases, by S-350 systems.

“However, Russia does not have enough of them. Before the full-scale invasion, their number was estimated at up to 50 systems. Meanwhile, the territory they need to cover is vast,” he said.

According to the expert, one drawback of the FP-7 is its range, which is up to 300 kilometers.

“We are interested in Russian defense-industrial facilities located beyond the range of our missile,” Narozhnyi concluded.

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As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky showed the first combat use of Ukraine's FP-7 tactical ballistic missile.

Photo: Pavlo Narozhnyi / Facebook