Zelensky: 52 People Wounded In Russian Attacks Across Ukraine In Single Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky wrote about the meeting on Telegra, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk. Donald is well informed about the situation with Russian strikes and how it is escalating every day. The Russians are using Shaheds almost constantly. Today alone, 52 people have been injured,” he wrote.

Zelensky noted that Russian forces had struck a shop, a pharmaceutical plant and logistics facilities during the day. The President stressed the importance of Poland's assistance in helping Ukraine defend itself against these attacks.

“We discussed in great detail all the existing threats and the steps that will help strengthen our defense against Russian strikes. I also thanked Donald for his clear and principled position on sanctions: there must be no steps that help Russia continue this war,” he said.

The President thanked Donald Tusk and Poland for their assistance to Ukraine.

Tusk assures Zelensky of's support for Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Brussels to attend the EU summit. His visit also includes several important bilateral meetings.

Zelensky has already met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and new air defense packages.