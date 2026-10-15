Zelensky, Macron Discuss Ways To Counter Russian Air Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky wrote about the meeting on his official Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“A very substantive meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron. We appreciate that France is helping as much as possible to find ways to respond to Russian escalation,” Zelensky said.

During the meeting between the two Presidents, Russia launched a drone strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in Lutsk, leaving parts of the city without electricity. Unfortunately, this kind of demonstrative and treacherous Russian terror has been occurring virtually nonstop in recent days, the Ukrainian President stressed.

“Russia has demonstratively disregarded the American President's proposal for an energy ceasefire. And now it is taking advantage of problems with Starlink operations to cause maximum destruction to everything that sustains everyday life,” the post said.

Zelensky arrives in Brussels

The Presidents discussed various ways to counter Russian terror. According to Zelensky, new packages to strengthen Ukraine's air capabilities will be announced later this month. He also said work on a European anti-ballistic missile system would be accelerated, stressing that the FREYJA system needs to become operational by the end of the year.

“I am grateful to Emmanuel – all the weaponry production licenses France promised Ukraine have already been obtained. It is important to implement this promptly at the team level. Thank you, France!” the Ukrainian President added.

As reported earlier, Tusk assured Zelensky of Poland's support for Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine