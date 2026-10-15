Zaporizhzhia Diocese Of Moscow-Linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church Recognized As Affiliated With ROC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS) reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“The Administration failed to comply with the requirements of the DESS order: it did not provide a decision by its highest governing body – the Diocesan Assembly – to withdraw from the structure of the Kyiv Metropolia of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Nor did the head of the Administration publicly declare his disagreement with his appointment to the statutory governing bodies of the ROC, unilaterally terminate his powers in those bodies, or sever ties with the ROC, which has been banned,” the statement said.

The DESS noted that the Administration of the Zaporizhzhia Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has become the fourth religious organization to be recognized as affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Pochaiv Lavra given additional 60 days to sever ties with ROC

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience previously found signs of affiliation between the Administration of the Boryspil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and the Russian Orthodox Church.