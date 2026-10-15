Benedict Moleta

PhD student, Department of International Relations, Australian National University

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Benedict is a PhD student at the Australian National University, and an Affiliate Researcher at London Dialogue.

His PhD research is the first extensive study of the scholarship of Coral Bell.

Benedict convenes a variety of events at the Australian National University, including:

Re-open the social sciences? Thirty years since the Gulbenkian Report:



"How do you PhD?" Four slices of life from current candidates:



At the Australian National University he also convenes Concept Club - an interdisciplinary research seminar with Australian and international speakers:



Parallel interests include Islamist movements and Middle East/Central Asian politics, and language learning.

Benedict has been researching Hamas for a decade.

Following a 2020 master's thesis (University of Sydney 2020) on EU-Palestine relations that focussed on the prospects of Hamas, he has contributed regular analysis and commentary on the Israel-Hamas war, alongside commentary on German politics, Australian defence and Islam in Australian public life.

Following a bachelor's degree in German and European Studies (University of Western Australia 2000) his language learning has gone in various directions, including Indonesian and Farsi.

Research profile:



London Dialogue profile:



LinkedIn:



Substack:



Singing:



@benedictmoletaofficial

–present PhD student, Department of International Relations, Australian National University



2020 University of Sydney, Master of Arts (Research) Thesis title: EU-Palestine Relations in 2020: Is Political Engagement Possible?) 2000 University of Western Australia, Bachelor of Arts (German and European Studies)

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