Benedict Moleta
- PhD student, Department of International Relations, Australian National University
Benedict is a PhD student at the Australian National University, and an Affiliate Researcher at London Dialogue.
His PhD research is the first extensive study of the scholarship of Coral Bell.
Benedict convenes a variety of events at the Australian National University, including:
Re-open the social sciences? Thirty years since the Gulbenkian Report:
"How do you PhD?" Four slices of life from current candidates:
At the Australian National University he also convenes Concept Club - an interdisciplinary research seminar with Australian and international speakers:
Parallel interests include Islamist movements and Middle East/Central Asian politics, and language learning.
Benedict has been researching Hamas for a decade.
Following a 2020 master's thesis (University of Sydney 2020) on EU-Palestine relations that focussed on the prospects of Hamas, he has contributed regular analysis and commentary on the Israel-Hamas war, alongside commentary on German politics, Australian defence and Islam in Australian public life.
Following a bachelor's degree in German and European Studies (University of Western Australia 2000) his language learning has gone in various directions, including Indonesian and Farsi.
Research profile:
London Dialogue profile:
LinkedIn:
Substack:
Singing:
@benedictmoletaofficialExperience
- –present PhD student, Department of International Relations, Australian National University
- 2020 University of Sydney, Master of Arts (Research) Thesis title: EU-Palestine Relations in 2020: Is Political Engagement Possible?) 2000 University of Western Australia, Bachelor of Arts (German and European Studies)
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