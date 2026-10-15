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Hayley Pring

Hayley Pring


Date: 2026-10-15 07:34:18

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Associate in Grattan Institute's Energy and Climate Change program, Grattan Institute
Profile Articles

Senior Associate at the Grattan Institute, Energy and Climate Change Program
Associate in the Department of Politics and International Relations, Oxford University
PhD International Relations, Oxford University, Nuffield College
MPhil International Relations, Oxford University, Nuffield College
BA (hons), Australian National University

Experience
  • –present Senior Associate in Grattan Institute's Energy and Climate Change program, Grattan Institute
Education
  • 2025 University of Oxford, PhD International Relations

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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