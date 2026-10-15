Hayley Pring
- Senior Associate in Grattan Institute's Energy and Climate Change program, Grattan Institute
Senior Associate at the Grattan Institute, Energy and Climate Change Program
Associate in the Department of Politics and International Relations, Oxford University
PhD International Relations, Oxford University, Nuffield College
MPhil International Relations, Oxford University, Nuffield College
BA (hons), Australian National University
- –present Senior Associate in Grattan Institute's Energy and Climate Change program, Grattan Institute
- 2025 University of Oxford, PhD International Relations
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