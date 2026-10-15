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Adrian Barnett

Adrian Barnett


Date: 2026-10-15 07:34:17

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Statistics, Queensland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Adrian Barnett researches the research process, and is interested in how health and medical research can be improved to give a better return on investment.

Experience
  • 2017–present Professor, Queensland University of Technology
  • 2007–2017 Associate Professor, Queensland University of Technology
Education
  • 2002 University of Queensland, PhD Mathematics
Professional Memberships
  • Statistical Society of Australia
  • Association for Interdisciplinary Meta-research & Open Science

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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