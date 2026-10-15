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Heidi Jane Allen

Heidi Jane Allen


Date: 2026-10-15 07:34:15

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Paleontologist, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

I have worked as a paleontologist for 20 years at the Geological Survey of Western Australia researching aspects of Precambrian sedimentary basins. I am currently a PhD candidate at The University of Melbourne studying the biostratigraphic application of the Precambrian fossil record.

Experience
  • –present Paleontologist, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • Macquarie University, BSc(hons)

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The Conversation

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