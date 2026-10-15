Heidi Jane Allen

I have worked as a paleontologist for 20 years at the Geological Survey of Western Australia researching aspects of Precambrian sedimentary basins. I am currently a PhD candidate at The University of Melbourne studying the biostratigraphic application of the Precambrian fossil record.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.