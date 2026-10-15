David Pearson Appointed President Of Anthem Properties Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthem has appointed David Pearson as President of Anthem Properties Group.

Pearson has more than 35 years of leadership experience, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer of Beedie for the past eight years. Prior to joining Beedie, Pearson held senior executive positions in Deloitte's Global and Eastern European businesses. His expertise spans business operations, governance, finance, corporate strategy and leading large organizations through periods of growth and change.

The appointment reflects the continued growth and increasing complexity of Anthem's business and will allow Core-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Carlson to devote more time to the company's long-term strategy, capital formation and business development in Canada and the United States.

“This is an important step in Anthem's evolution,” said Carlson.“We've built a great organization over the past 35 years, and the next 10 will require us to continue adapting, making smart decisions and investing in the leadership and capabilities needed to succeed. I am confident in our Great People, Anthem and the opportunities ahead. Dave's appointment strengthens our ability to deliver on that potential.”

As President, Pearson will be based in Anthem's Vancouver office, overseeing the leadership, management and operating decisions of Anthem Properties Group. He will work closely with the company's senior leadership team and report directly to Carlson.

“I am excited to join Anthem and to help lead the company into its next chapter,” said Pearson.“Anthem has built an impressive business with a great reputation, talented people and a significant diversified portfolio of opportunities. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation, navigate the challenges facing our industry and position Anthem for long-term success.”

A BC native and Simon Fraser University graduate, Pearson has lived and worked everywhere from Moscow to New York and California. He and his wife, Natasha, have three grown children.

About Anthem Properties Group: Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

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