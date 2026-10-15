Rose Brand To Acquire IWEISS, Combining Theatrical Fabrics, Rigging, And Fabrication Under One Roof

Rose Brand Acquires IWEISS

Rose Brand HQ

Theatrical curtains

Rose Brand and IWEISS unite theatrical fabrics, rigging, and custom fabrication.

- Josh Jacobstein, President of Rose BrandSECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rose Brand, the Secaucus, New Jersey, supplier of theatrical fabrics, stage curtains, and production equipment, has agreed to acquire IWEISS, a company known for custom sewing, fabrication, and rigging systems. Between them, the two companies have spent decades outfitting theaters, concert venues, event spaces, and architectural projects.The deal unites companies that have spent years bidding against each other. Leaders at both say the rivalry was always a respectful one, built on similar standards for craftsmanship and service and a habit of taking on the difficult jobs other suppliers turn down.Once combined, the business will cover custom theatrical fabrics, sewing and fabrication, rigging, curtain track, automation, and installation. It will also include ADC. For customers, that means a single team that can handle a project from the drape fabric to the hardware that moves it.“Our focus has always been on helping customers bring their ideas to life,” said Josh Jacobstein, President of Rose Brand.“By bringing together the strengths of Rose Brand and IWEISS, we're better positioned to support our customers with broader expertise while preserving the craftsmanship, responsiveness, and trusted relationships that have defined both organizations for decades.”“For more than a century, IWEISS has built its reputation on craftsmanship, technical expertise, and taking on complex and unique projects,” said Jennifer Tankleff, President of IWEISS.“I'm incredibly proud of what we've built and the relationships we've developed along the way. Joining Rose Brand gives us the opportunity to build on that legacy, expand what we can offer, and continue serving our customers with even greater resources and capabilities.”Customers of either company will be able to draw on the full product line, along with staff who know how the fabric, rigging, and track systems fit together on a real job. Current projects, contracts, and daily operations are not changing while the two teams work out integration plans.Both companies said they will share more details as planning moves forward and will keep customers informed throughout the transition. More information is available at blog/post/rose-brand-acquires-iweiss.ABOUT ROSE BRANDRose Brand makes and supplies custom theatrical fabrics, stage curtains, event products, and specialty solutions for the entertainment, performing arts, event, and architectural industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company serves productions ranging from school auditoriums to touring shows.ABOUT IWEISSIWEISS provides theatrical fabrics, custom sewing and fabrication, rigging systems, and production services for the performing arts, entertainment, event, and architectural markets. Founded in 1899 and based in New York, the company is known for taking on complex custom projects. .

Josh Alemany

Rose Brand

+1 201-809-1730

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Rose Brand to Acquire IWEISS, Combining Theatrical Fabrics, Rigging, and Fabrication Under One Roof News Provided By Rose Brand October 15, 2026, 22:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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