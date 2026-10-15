Parallel Flight Technologies Announces Distribution Partnership With Drone Forge To Expand Firefly UAS Into APAC Region

Partnership expands Firefly's reach across the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening local sales and support for defense, maritime and industrial applications.

LA SELVA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parallel Flight Technologies, a leader in hybrid heavy-lift unmanned aerial systems, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Drone Forge, an Australia-based provider of advanced drone solutions. Through this partnership, Drone Forge will distribute Parallel Flight's Firefly platform across the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with an initial focus on Australia and its territories.The partnership comes in response to growing demand for long-endurance, heavy-lift aerial capabilities across industries including defense, maritime operations, mining, wildland fire management and critical infrastructure. By establishing a regional partner, Parallel Flight is positioned to better support customers locally while accelerating adoption of its Firefly platform.“Expanding into the APAC region with a trusted partner like Drone Forge is an important step in our go-to-market strategy,” said Craig Stevens, CEO of Parallel Flight.“We're seeing strong inbound interest from this region, and Drone Forge brings the local expertise and operational capability needed to support customers effectively. Together, we're excited to bring Firefly's unique capabilities to a new and growing market.”Under the agreement, Drone Forge will serve as the Australian and Asia-Pacific regional distributor for Firefly, supporting sales, customer integration, and in-region operations. Over time, Drone Forge is expected to expand its role to include authorized service, maintenance, and training capabilities, further strengthening customer support across the region.“We're excited to introduce Firefly to customers across Australia and the broader APAC region,” said Tom Symes, CEO of Drone Forge.“Its hybrid propulsion architecture unlocks the extended range and endurance operators have been waiting for-capabilities that simply aren't achievable with traditional electric systems. This translates into longer missions, fewer interruptions, and a clear operational advantage for customers in the field.”Parallel Flight's NDAA-compliant Firefly is a Group 3 UAS, produced in the USA and widely regarded as an“autonomous pick-up truck in the sky”. The two-person-portable quadcopter fits in the back of a pickup truck and is optimized for expeditionary defense and industrial missions. Powered by its patented Parallel Hybrid Electric Multirotor (PHEM) propulsion system, Firefly delivers payload capacity up to 100 lb (45 kg) and endurance up to 10x greater than all-electric UAS, while also being able to supply up to 2 kW of continuous in-flight power to payloads. The platform is protected by five patents and supported by ONR, DIU, USDA, NASA, and NSF.This partnership marks a significant step in Parallel Flight's global expansion, bringing its technology closer to customers and reinforcing its commitment to enabling reliable, mission-ready heavy-lift UAS capabilities worldwide.About Parallel Flight Technologies:At Parallel Flight, we develop heavy-lift UAS systems powered by patented Parallel Hybrid propulsion technology, enabling exponentially longer endurance than traditional electric platforms. Our flagship aircraft, Firefly-the pickup truck of the sky-is built to go where missions demand, supporting applications globally across wildfire response, medical and remote logistics, agriculture, utilities, and critical defense missions-expanding the realm of the possible for unmanned aircraft.Press Contact: Sarah Abdi,...About Drone Forge:Drone Forge is a platform agnostic uncrewed systems integrator delivering mission-ready capability across air, land, and maritime domains.We deploy, integrate and sustain advanced UAV, USV, and UUV systems for defense, government and critical infrastructure - supporting ISR, domain awareness, force protection and asset monitoring.By bridging global technology with operational needs, Drone Forge provides end-to-end solutions including acquisition, compliance, training and full lifecycle support.Press Contact: Madison Coster,...

Sarah Abdi

Parallel Flight Technologies

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Parallel Flight Technologies Announces Distribution Partnership with Drone Forge to Expand Firefly UAS into APAC Region News Provided By Parallel Flight Technologies October 15, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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