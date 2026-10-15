CORRECTION: Nuvation Bio's SIGMA Phase 3 Study For Grades 2, 3, And 4 Glioma Brain Cancer

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Nuvation Bio, a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, to provide patient disease education around the SIGMA trial for brain cancer patients with Grade 2, 3, or 4 glioma brain cancer.SIGMA is a phase 3 study evaluating investigational safusidenib in IDH1-mutant glioma. The purpose of Part 1 of the study was to evaluate the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) characteristics of safusidenib in participants with recurrent/progressive IDH1-mutant World Health Organization (WHO) Grade 2 or Grade 3 glioma. This part is no longer enrolling. The purpose of Part 2 is to evaluate the efficacy of maintenance safusidenib treatment versus placebo in IDH1-mutant Grade 2 or Grade 3 astrocytoma with high-risk features or IDH1-mutant Grade 4 astrocytoma, following standard-of-care radiation or chemoradiation and adjuvant temozolomide. Part 2 is randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. Part 2 is now enrolling. The purpose of Part 3 is to evaluate the efficacy of safusidenib in participants with residual or recurrent IDH1-mutant Grade 3 oligodendroglioma who have received surgery as their only treatment. Part 3 will be an open-label single-arm cohort. Part 3 is now enrolling.Patients, caregivers, healthcare providers, who would like to learn more about SIGMA should visit .About Nuvation BioNuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients' lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit .About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services, and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer and make a donation today.The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489,...###

Dellann Elliott Mydland

End Brain Cancer Initiative

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CORRECTION: Nuvation Bio's SIGMA Phase 3 Study for Grades 2, 3, and 4 Glioma Brain Cancer News Provided By End Brain Cancer Initiative October 15, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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