Black Diamond Group Limited To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Host Conference Call
Black Diamond intends to release its third quarter 2026 results after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2026, and host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 30, 2026.
Trevor Haynes, Chairman and CEO, and Toby LaBrie, EVP and CFO, will discuss Black Diamond's financial results for the quarter, followed by a question-and-answer session.
To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-800-715-9871 or (647) 932-3411 (Toronto). International callers should dial (647) 932-3411. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Black Diamond Group conference call, or, by providing Conference ID: 7977926.
To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: .
Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investor Centre section of the Company's website at , under Presentations & Events.
About Black Diamond
Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - MSS and WFS. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.
MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.
WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp Services and Summit Camps, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.
In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. This proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel's high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.
Learn more at .
Investor and Media Inquiries
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