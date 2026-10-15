Blue Jay Gold Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (OTCQB: JAYGF) (FSE: JAY) (“ Blue Jay” or the“ Company”), announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2026 (the " Meeting "). A total of 6,947,489 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 14.6% of the 47,583,734 common shares issued and outstanding as of the August 31, 2026 record date. Shareholders approved all matters put before the Meeting, each as described in the Company's management information circular dated August 31, 2026 (the " Circular "), including: Fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5); Electing Geordie Mark, John-Mark Staude, Colin Healey, Scott Hicks and Ashley Kates as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting; Appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and Ratifying, confirming and approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

New Director Ashley Kates joins the Board following her election at the Meeting. Ms. Kates currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. Over the course of her career, she has helped guide mining companies through significant operational growth, from early-stage exploration through to commercial production, including Atlantic Gold Corporation and its acquisition by St. Barbara Ltd. in 2019 for approximately $800 million. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant who began her career in public accounting at Ernst & Young and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. "We thank our shareholders for their support at this year's meeting, and we welcome Ashley to the Board,” said Geordie Mark, CEO of Blue Jay Gold.“Ashley has held senior finance and reporting roles at listed mining companies, adding financial expertise to the Board as work continues at the Steller Gold Project." About Blue Jay Gold Corp. Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions. For more information, please visit: ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP. signed“Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO For additional information contact: BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

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Phone: (604) 235-4059

Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

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Phone: (604) 235-4059



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the acceptance of the Omnibus Plan by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's plans for the Steller Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that regulatory acceptance is not obtained, and the risks described in the Company's public disclosure available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update it except as required by applicable securities laws.

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