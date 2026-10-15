TORQ And Vizual Edge Bring First-Of-Its-Kind Vision Training To Athletes

A TORQ athlete using Visual Edge to train his vision.

TORQ athletes can now add a verified Edge Score, the visual performance metric trusted by professional scouts, to their recruiting profiles.

- Jake Baer (TORQ Sports Founder & CEO)LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORQ Sports, the free platform that helps student-athletes get recruited, today announced a strategic partnership with Vizual Edge, an industry leader in visual performance assessment and training. Athletes on TORQ can now take the Vizual Edge assessment and display a verified Edge Score directly on their profile, in front of college coaches.The Edge Score is a 100-point metric built on six core visual skills: alignment, convergence, divergence, depth perception, recognition and tracking. Together, they capture how an athlete sees, processes and reacts in competition.Vizual Edge has the track record to back it up. Built on nearly 30 years of data and research, its programs are used by professional, Olympic and collegiate teams. MLB teams and scouts use the Edge Score to evaluate draft prospects, and 72% of hitters drafted in 2021 took at least one Vizual Edge test. The company also works with NHL teams, PGA Tour players and state high school athletic associations, and is the official vision evaluation and training technology of Prep Baseball Report.“We're excited to partner with TORQ and bring the Edge Score directly into athlete profiles,” said Alex Kikos, CEO of Vizual Edge.“Professional organizations have relied on the Edge Score for years as another objective data point to help evaluate and make decisions around their athletes, and we're now seeing that same type of visual and cognitive performance data become increasingly relevant at the college and youth levels. This partnership gives athletes another way to showcase those abilities as part of the recruiting process, while also giving them a benchmark they can train, improve, and track over time.”“Vision is one of the most important skills in sports, and one of the most overlooked,” said Jake Baer, founder and CEO of TORQ Sports.“Vizual Edge is the best in the business at evaluating and improving this skill. We are excited to build on their success and continue to help athletes everywhere.”The partnership echoes one TORQ made in 2022 with Blast Motion, the leader in swing analysis. Back then, TORQ was a young media and livestreaming brand working to get on the map in amateur sports. Today, it is a free recruiting app with tens of thousands of athletes and thousands of college coaches, where teams run their rosters and coaches search for players.That growth made TORQ the right home for the Edge Score. It also marks a shift in focus: from proving TORQ belongs in sports to showing athletes, programs and parents exactly what it does for them.How athletes get startedNew to Vizual Edge: TORQ athletes get 20% off their first purchase. The Edge Test takes about 10 minutes on a computer or tablet.Already have a score: submit it to Vizual Edge for verification.Verified scores appear on the athlete's TORQ profile and stay verified for 12 months. Get started at vizualedge/torqsports. TORQ is free to download on the App Store and Google Play at torqsports/download.About TORQ SportsTORQ Sports is a free social platform that helps student-athletes get recruited, combining media, recruiting and team-management tools in one app. Athletes build profiles, share highlights and reach college coaches directly. Programs run their rosters and get their players seen. Founded in 2021, TORQ is based in Los Angeles. Learn more at torqsports.About Vizual EdgeVizual Edge is a leader in visual and cognitive performance assessment and training through its web-based Edge Trainer platform. Built on nearly 30 years of data and research, Vizual Edge designs vision programs for professional, Olympic and collegiate teams and for athletes at every level. Learn more at vizualedge.

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TORQ and Vizual Edge Bring First-of-Its-Kind Vision Training to Athletes News Provided By TORQ SPORTS October 15, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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