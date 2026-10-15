EK ONKAR (One God) A Film By Kavi Raz Coming To Theaters Worldwide November 13Th, 2026

INSPIRED BY A TRUE EVENT Kavi Raz Studios announces the worldwide theatrical release of Ek Onkar: One God, written and directed by filmmaker Kavi Raz. The film opens in theaters worldwide on November 13, 2026.

INSPIRED BY A TRUE EVENT Kavi Raz Studios announces the worldwide theatrical release of Ek Onkar: One God, written and directed by filmmaker Kavi Raz.

- Kavi RazLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kavi Raz Studios announces the worldwide theatrical release of Ek Onkar: One God, written and directed by filmmaker Kavi Raz. The film opens in theaters worldwide on November 13, 2026.Inspired by a true event, Ek Onkar: One God explores the devastating consequences of hatred and prejudice while examining the enduring power of faith, humanity, compassion, and unity.The story follows a man consumed by rage who enters a Sikh temple and takes the lives of innocent worshippers. In the aftermath of the tragedy, a community is left to confront profound grief while searching for the courage to heal, rebuild, and find hope.More than a story about violence, Ek Onkar: One God is a deeply human examination of what can happen when hatred is allowed to grow-and how faith, compassion, and unity can help people rise above even the darkest moments.The title, Ek Onkar, reflects the foundational Sikh belief in one universal Creator and the spiritual understanding that humanity is interconnected. Through this message, the film encourages audiences to look beyond differences and recognize the dignity, equality, and humanity within every person.Written and directed by Kavi Raz, Ek Onkar: One God continues the filmmaker's commitment to telling meaningful stories that confront difficult social realities while encouraging dialogue, understanding, and compassion.“Hatred may divide people, but the belief in one humanity has the power to bring us together,” said Raz.“This film is a reminder that faith should inspire compassion, courage, and respect for every human life.”Ek Onkar: One God will be released in theaters worldwide on November 13, 2026.PRODUCTION INFORMATIONA KAVI RAZ STUDIOS PRODUCTIONA FILM BY KAVI RAZSTARRING:Parampal SinghDerek CasperJimmy BaconJaspal AtwalLaddie SidhuDemi Mannand Kavi RazDISTRIBUTED BY KAVI RAZ STUDIOSEK ONKAR: ONE GODINSPIRED BY A TRUE EVENTRELEASING NOVEMBER 13, 2026A FILM BY KAVI RAZCOMING TO A THEATER NEAR YOUOfficial Trailer on YouTube:For additional information, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">

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EK ONKAR (One God) A Film by Kavi Raz Coming to Theaters Worldwide November 13th, 2026 News Provided By Cpics October 15, 2026, 22:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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